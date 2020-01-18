Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain showers this morning, then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 41F with temps falling sharply to near 20. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 4F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.