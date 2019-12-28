There is a growing body of research supporting the use of native plants in landscaping to preserve local biodiversity and sustain native wildlife populations. Currently, much of our urban plant composition is not composed of native species, based on a historical preference for non-native, exotic plant materials.
To further compound the problem, consumers often have few native choices at landscape centers. A 2017 study focused on large, mid-Atlantic wholesale nurseries found that native plant species comprised only about 25 percent of inventory.
Among the native plants available today, a growing majority consists of cultivars, often referred to as “nativars.” Breeders have done an outstanding job selecting for a variety of characteristics such as practical uses like disease resistance or sometimes purely ornamental goals such as improved growth habit or interesting leaf characteristics.
As these new assemblages of genes are expressed, there is a growing concern that cultivars of native plants are not ecological equivalents. It has raised questions about what native means and to what level of “native” a plant must be to assert its ecological role in urban landscapes.
Ecologically speaking, native plants provide the hugely important role of supporting the growth and development of native insect populations. Insects are incredibly important as they provide an invaluable bridge, harvesting energy from the sun (by consuming plant materials) and translating it up the food web as they are in turn harvested, or consumed, by larger fauna.
One researcher has been working for several decades to understand the need for natives in the landscape, examining their value to native insects in urban food webs. Doug Tallamy is a professor of entomology at the University of Delaware who has focused on insect use of native vs. non-native landscape plants.
In a recent study, Tallamy and several other researchers examined how nativar traits may affect insect feeding.
For this study, researchers selected 10 common woody landscape plants with a nativar equivalent. Each nativar was bred for one or more of the following traits: disease resistance, altered growth habit, enhanced fruiting, leaf variegation (different colored zones), or altered leaf color from green to red, blue or purple. They planted both types in close proximity and measured insect use over two growing seasons.
Of the nativar traits measured, altered leaf color was the only one tied to a significant change in insect use, showing a three- to five-fold reduction in feeding preference when compared to the straight species. This implies that nativars developed for altered leaf color are less valuable to native insect populations.
Interestingly, nativars selected for variegated leaves showed an increase in insect feeding, which is contrary to other studies. In many cases, reduced chlorophyll can be tied to greater production of chemical defenses in leaves to deter feeding. However, that was not found in this study. The researchers attributed increased feeding to the fact that variegated leaves have less chlorophyll and are therefore less nutritious, creating a need for insects to consume more for the same nutrition.
While research has shown that woody plants bred for disease resistance can defer feeding by a pathogen-carrying pest, this raises concern that it may lead to reduced overall insect feeding.
This study did not find that disease-resistant plants reduced overall insect feeding. This is good news, building a case for the role of disease-resistant cultivars in landscaping designed to support wildlife. However, further research is necessary.
Although planting the straight species is always your best bet for sustaining wildlife, it is fascinating to read the work of Tallamy and others who further explore this relationship. For me, one of the take-home messages is that a columnar sweetgum with green leaves is a better nativar choice than a redbud with purple leaves, but I think the bigger picture is that each plant we add to our landscape can have varying, and sometimes unintended, negative impacts on wildlife.