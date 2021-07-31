In the Garden | Keeping cool
In the heat of July, it seems out of place to consider fall frost, but it is an important detail for vegetable gardeners planning a fall garden.
There are a variety of garden crops that can be planted in July and August for fall production, many of which are cool-season crops that actually perform better as temperatures drop in the late growing season. However, planning now is required to ensure plants have adequate time to reach maturity prior to the inevitable season-ending frosts.
On average, the first frost in Champaign-Urbana typically occurs around Oct. 15 each year. So, without extra care to extend the growing season with frost protection, most annual vegetable crops will not make it much later than that. Gardeners interested in planting crops now for fall production need to consider that estimated first frost, as well as the time it takes for a vegetable crop to mature, to calculate the appropriate timing.
Counting backward to today, we have about 75 days left in the growing season if you consider Oct. 15 as our first frost. Many crops, such as tomatoes, will hardly produce a ripe fruit in that time, but a number of other veggies will mature more quickly and thrive in fall weather.
Many seed packets or vegetable-growing guides list “days to maturity,” which typically refers to the time it takes from planting a seed to harvesting a mature crop. Use this number to calculate the planting date for direct seeding of specific vegetables.
In some cases, seedlings may be available for sale, which can really narrow down the window required for maturity. Broccoli and cauliflower are commonly sold as starts for fall gardens, and you may find other cool-season veggies available in the next few weeks.
Some crops, such as lettuce and spinach, reach maturity much sooner and can actually be planted in succession over the coming weeks. Most garden centers already have fall vegetable seeds out, as well as seedlings, although they are typically in shorter supply than in spring, so don’t miss out.
In central Illinois, crops such as beets, carrots and green beans should be direct-seeded right now (early August) in order to reach maturity before our first frost occurs. Others, such as kohlrabi, kale, turnip and winter radish, can be planted in late August.
Spinach, leaf lettuce and spring radish can be seeded anytime from now to mid-September, so succession plantings can be done each week for the next month or so to have a continual harvest until frost. Some of the more cold-tolerant crops, such as spinach and kale, are even noted to have improved sweetness after a frost occurs, extending their harvest beyond October.
One of the trickiest aspects of a fall garden is starting seeds or seedlings during the hot, dry months of late summer. Hopefully, the rainy pattern we have experienced most of this summer will continue; otherwise, special attention will be needed to keep seedlings watered sufficiently.
When starting from seed, be sure to provide adequate moisture for germination, which can take 10 days or more depending on the crop. As the first tiny leaves emerge, stay vigilant with watering, since the plant’s demand is high as its fragile root system works to support new above-ground parts.
In addition to the vegetable crops mentioned above, cover crops are yet another part of a well-planned rotation that can be seeded in the coming weeks. These soil-building plants can be planted now to capture and retain nutrients that would otherwise be lost over winter. In addition, a full canopy of foliage works to reduce weed pressure and any risk of erosion during the winter.
Consider adding a cover crop to garden beds that have already run their course for the year or have some kind of insect or disease issue. Most cover crops need to be started four to six weeks prior to our first frost, which makes August or early September a great time to plant.
For more information on cover crops and their benefits, visit the Midwest Cover Crops Council’s website at mccc.msu.edu. It has a ton of great resources, including a selector tool that can help you choose the perfect cover crop and determine the exact planting dates for our region.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog