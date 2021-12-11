Evergreen foliage has long been a traditional holiday decoration since it encapsulates the green of the growing season well beyond the first frosts. The holiday season is an excellent time to practice your evergreen tree identification on the many non-natives that are so plentiful at retail locations.
With some simple study, you can easily identify the primary species that are in circulation this time of year and impress family and friends throughout the holiday season with your new identification skills. In addition, these new skills can also help identify evergreens in the landscape, since many evergreen trees and shrubs, both native and non-native, are popular landscape plants as well.
Conifers are the primary type of evergreen we see during the holidays. They are characterized by their fruits, which are cones, and either spray-like or needle-like leaves. Although most don’t think of needles as leaves, they actually occurred earlier on the evolutionary scale then broadleaves and, in many ways,
- are considered a more efficient form of foliage.
- Pine trees, or members of the genus Pinus, are perhaps the most common conifer we see in the landscape. While their needles come in a variety of shapes and sizes, pines can always be characterized by having needles in bundles. This means the needles occur in small bundles, or groups, along the twig. The number of needles per bundle is one of the best identification features for pines.
Some of the most typical pines we see as holiday decor are scotch pine (P. sylvestris) and white pine (P. strobus), with the latter being one of our few Illinois-native conifers. White pine is easily identified because it is one of very few pine species with five needles per bundle, and they are fairly long, around 3 to 5 inches.
Scotch pine is more commonly sold as a Christmas tree than white pine. It is one of many pine species with two needles per bundle. Compared to white pine’s relatively soft, bendable needles, it has shorter (3 inches or less) needles that are stiffer. While I think of white pine needles as the true color green, scotch pine is more of a cloudy, gray-green in comparison.
- Spruce (Picea spp.) are another category of conifer, and although they are less commonly used as holiday decoration, they are quite common in the landscape. Their needles are typically shorter and stouter than pine trees and are arranged radially, meaning they point outward in all directions around the twig. Spruce needles occur individually on the twigs, as opposed to being in bundles like pines. They are almost always sharp to the touch, which anyone who has ever decorated a blue spruce (P. pungens) can attest to. So, short needles that are sharp to the touch is perhaps the best single identification feature for spruce. The primary species used for the holidays are blue spruce, which has a very blue-colored needle, and Norway spruce (P. abies), which has a dark green needle.
- Fraser fir (Abies fraseri) is the most popular species for Christmas trees, wreaths and other greenery. Balsam fir (A. balsamea) and grand fir (A. grandis) are also quite common holiday species. Many firs work well as ornamentation for close human contact since their needles are not sharp, occur individually on the stem and are usually relatively short and stout.
Although they appear quite similar to spruce, firs can be differentiated by touch and needle arrangement on the stem. While spruce needles are arranged radially on the stem, fir needles typically radiate out from the sides of the twig and curve upward. In addition, fir needles are flat compared to round spruce needles, which are square to round in circumference. So, a spruce needle will roll between your fingers, whereas a fir needle will not.
Fraser fir can be identified by its smaller needles, typically less than 1 inch, which have a turpentine-like scent. While the flat needle arrangement on the stem can be distinguished, some needles seem to come out of the top of the stem. Balsam fir also has shorter needles (1 to 2 inches) but a more pleasant scent than Fraser fir. Whereas grand fir has longer needles (1 to 3 inches), which seem to alternate between longer and shorter needles along the stem. In addition, the needles have a very pleasant, citrus-like scent, similar to oranges.
If you are interested in more information about the species mentioned here and other holiday evergreens, or pictures to help hone your skills, please visit my blog.