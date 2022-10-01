In the Garden | Mum's the word
Throughout the fall season, garden centers are filled with a beautiful selection of mums (short for chrysanthemums). In the garden, mums provide both a spectacular fall display and a late-season nectar source for pollinating insects.
It is a wonderful time to plant these attractive, fall-blooming plants, but some consideration should be given when planting in fall. Many folks plant mums and don’t actually do much to encourage flowering, but there are also measures you can take earlier in the season that will result in additional beauty at bloom time.
Mums are photoperiodic, which means they respond to changing day length in the fall. So, when our days begin to shorten in the fall, that is their cue to start flowering. “Short-day” plants, like mums, flower when day length is less than 12 hours, and some varieties have been developed to flower earlier or later in the fall based on their genetics. This is typically identified on plants for sale in garden centers, with wording like “early season” or “late season.”
Late-season mums are often overlooked by gardeners because they appear somewhat bland at the garden center. While they are full of green flower buds waiting to burst open when days are short enough, they don’t have the showy, brilliant color of earlier varieties that are in full bloom right now. It’s hard to resist the urge to buy a plant filled with flowers, but why not enjoy the entire bloom in your home garden? By purchasing the less-showy, later-season varieties, you can bring home a plant with its full bloom time still awaiting.
Mums are typically perennial in our area, although some colder winters may kill them. Most planting guides recommend spring planting for mums if you would like them to remain in your garden as perennials. However, fall planting is the common practice since plants are readily available and often have showy flowers at that time.
Typically, mums die in winter because their shallow, fibrous root system may freeze as the upper soil layers freeze and thaw over winter. When mums are planted in the fall, their root system may still be fairly small when winter sets in, as opposed to spring-planted mums, which have an entire growing season to develop a larger root system.
To ensure your mums survive the winter, site selection is an important consideration. Mums prefer well-drained soil, so don’t plant them in areas with poor drainage or occasional standing water. They also prefer full sun (greater than six hours per day), which is needed for plants to thrive and produce large, extensive roots that can survive winter stress. If you have a more protected spot that is closer to your home, south-facing and out of the wind, mums will do better there. Avoid planting mums near outdoor lights, as it may confuse day length and inhibit flower formation.
Mulching can greatly reduce winter stresses and help protect roots during wintertime. Plan on adding additional mulch to your mums at the end of fall as blooming begins to wane. Many mum growers will recommend cutting them back at the end of the season, but research has shown that mums survive better if old growth is left standing for the winter season with an adequate mulch layer (4 inches thick).
Once your overwintered mums pop up out of the mulch in the spring, greater blooms can be encouraged by pruning them early in the growing season. When mums reach about 4-6 inches of growth in the spring, prune off the growing tips of all stems with shears or simply pinch them off with your fingers. This encourages lateral growth, which will result in a shorter but bushier plant. Prune the tips one or two more times before July, when bud growth begins. The additional lateral growth, instead of leggy, upward growth, will result in a multitude of blooms when the fall days shorten.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.