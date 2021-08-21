Most of the native plants that I garden with today were first introduced to me in their natural setting. When the native-plant movement started to catch on (or at least when I learned about it), it was so exciting to take many of the species I knew from natural areas and start to experiment with them in my home landscaping.
Nowadays, I am constantly perusing native-plant sale lists and talking with other gardeners in search of new natives to try out at my house. To me, gardening is like a big experiment, and I’m always interested in trying new plants. While some of this experimentation doesn’t pan out, there is usually something interesting that results from most new additions.
A few years ago, I was perusing the plant list for Grand Prairie Friend’s annual native-plant sale and ran across one plant that I can clearly recall from the first time I keyed it out using a plant-ID book in the early 2000s. At the time, I was working as an intern and had been asked to develop a brochure highlighting plants in a 20-acre prairie restoration.
I was focused on featuring the most prominent plants in the prairie, the ones that a hiker would really notice. At the time, Culver’s root (Veronicastrum virginicum) was in full bloom, with its tall, spiky flowers being hard to miss given their unique shape. It seemed like a natural fit for my brochure.
With fond memories of my first encounter, I selected it from Grand Prairie Friend’s list and planted it in a cluster of three tiny plants that spring. By midsummer, it was pretty clear that two of the three plants were struggling and the one healthy plant had been damaged by some kind of animal interaction, resulting in a misshapen, leaning plant. By the end of the summer, the two struggling plants had all but disappeared. Disappointed, I kind of wrote this off as a failed experiment.
Year 2 of the planting was this spring, and I was thrilled to see that two of my original three plants had come back. However, last year’s poor performance had set my expectations low, and I really didn’t pay a lot of attention to the plants as the growing season began.
Now, in late summer, I have really changed my tune. The plants are tall and beautifully buzzing with tiny pollinators. I just love the white spires of spiky flowers towering over the adjacent asters and prairie dropseed.
This lesson really illustrates some of the challenges and pleasures of gardening with native plants. Since many natives take a year or two to become established, it really pays to be patient and give them the space they need to develop.
One of the two plants that came back this year had virtually disappeared by this time last year. I am guessing it was rabbit consumption, but I have seen this listed as both rabbit resistant and prone to damage from herbivory. So it’s hard to tell where it went, but there was no sign of it from sometime last summer until it triumphantly re-emerged this spring. The lesson I have learned from that is to never count a plant out until the next year.
Another new lesson for me on this plant is its awesome height. When I picture it in a prairie, it doesn’t seem nearly as tall, being intermixed with cohorts such as big bluestem (Andropogon gerardi) and prairie dock (Silphium terebinthinaceum). In my landscape bed, it’s a show-stopping tower of spikey, branched inflorescences.
If you’re interested in adding Culver’s root to your own garden, it does best in full sun but tolerates light shade. This relatively pest- and disease-free native is adaptive to most soil conditions, tolerating poor drainage and soil compaction well. Its extreme height works well in borders to add a vertical element or backdrop. I highly recommend this plant but do caution gardeners to be patient with it at first.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.