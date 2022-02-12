As a gardener, I may have one of the worst track records for planning ahead. I’m guilty of buying so many plants over the years, with no idea where they might fit into my already-full landscape. It seems like every weekend that I am ready to tackle a big garden project, I’m short on some kind of supply that could have been rounded up sooner.
However, I’ve constantly been well-prepared for the start of the vegetable gardening season. Some of the thanks for this advanced preparation is owed to the numerous seed catalogs that arrive in my mailbox each week this time of year. What gardener can pass up the opportunity to see beautiful, fully-mature garden plants in picture-perfect form on a snowy winter day?
Some of the gratitude can be attributed to boring winter days with little going on for plant people. While I have done my fair share of wintertime plant gazing in nature, the dormant plant world starts to lose its luster by late winter, and I just need to be doing something.
This late-winter restlessness has been the inspiration for so many activities that have boosted my vegetable-gardening preparedness for the coming year. It’s inspired me to look closer at my crop rotation and integrate cover corps more effectively. The urge to have something to grow and nurture, even in winter, pushed me to start my own seeds as opposed to relying on the sometimes-limited availability of seedlings at garden centers in April.
So, its never too early to begin planning for your vegetable garden, but timing of how and when to do things can sometimes be tricky. Most of this planning centers around the estimation of when our area may be “frost-free.” Based on historical weather data, central Illinois is typically frost-free by mid- to late April, signaling the start of our outdoor gardening season.
Although we may be frost-free by mid-April, some plants simply do not grow well until temperatures are much warmer. Remember that tomatoes and many other common vegetables are actually tropical plants. While they can stay alive when temperatures are above freezing, they really don’t grow much until nighttime temperatures are above 50 degrees Fahrenheit, which further extends the timing of their planting, beyond the frost-free date to sometime in mid- or late May.
Starting seeds indoors is such a great activity this time of year for the restless gardener interested in getting an early start. It allows you to grow more specialized varieties of your favorite crops since there is a much wider availability of veggies as seeds than you can ever find for sale as seedlings later in the season.
However, seed starting does take a little more planning in order to time things right so plants are ready when outdoor temperatures are favorable. Our frost-free date has to be factored in with the time it takes for a seed to germinate and the small plant to mature enough to be ready for planting outside.
To further complicate things, there are some crops that are best planted from seed outdoors and others (such as tomatoes) that should be transplanted as small seedlings. All of the dates and timing can be a bit overwhelming but provides some motivating activity this time of year as we watch the snow melt.
If you have questions about how to plan the start of your vegetable gardening season, Illinois Extension has an excellent publication with all the details. “Vegetable Gardening in the Midwest” is a complete guide to growing most common vegetables and herbs suitable for our area. It includes information about how and when to start seeds indoors along with all the details for when your vigorous new seedlings can be planted outdoors. This manual may be purchased at the University of Illinois Extension Office at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, or online at go.illinois.edu/vegetablegardening.
Recently, some of my UI Extension colleagues published an informative guide titled “When to Plant in Illinois.” This free PDF contains a wonderful table of common vegetable crops and the specific dates each one can be planted outside by seed or transplant. It is an excellent reference for planning ahead and can be downloaded at go.illinois.edu/whentoplantguide.