Nothing beats the light and airy look of tall, distinctive grasses in a landscape arrangement. The fluffy seedheads and slender, attractive stems practically dance in the wind on breezy days, adding texture as well as a structural element to any landscape bed.
For many years, there was a trend toward more ornamental and non-native grasses. Recently, there is a growing interest in incorporating native prairie grasses, given their inherent adaptability to our climate and exceptional ecological value.
Since we are the “Prairie State,” it makes sense to design landscaping that might better represent the dominate historical plant cover in this region of our state. However, many gardeners are not familiar with the characteristics of native grasses, making it sometimes tricky to place them appropriately.
Perhaps the biggest draw in adding grasses to landscaping is the tall, narrow element they can add to any planting. Big Bluestem (Andropogon gerardii) is one of my favorites for its wonderful height, sometimes reaching up to 8 feet, including the seedheads. It’s known for attractive foliage and steams, with a nice seasonal variability in color and appearance of both.
In early spring, stems and leaves emerge with a darker blue-green color that lightens to a brighter green, with red tinges replacing blue. Interesting and attractive seedheads develop later in the growing season. In fall, it’s known for the beautiful bronze to reddish leaf display that gently fades to tan-colored winter stems that typically remain upright to retain a vertical element throughout winter.
Big bluestem works well in the rear of a border planting or as a backdrop for other, shorter natives. It also works well in mass plantings or as a visual screen. It can be maintained as a specimen when mixed into native plantings, though it does tend to slowly spread via rhizomes. Spread can be limited with other competing prairie plants or by periodic removal of spreading shoots, which make some wonderful starts to share or add to new areas.
Switchgrass (Panicum virgatum) is another very tall native grass used for both its ornamental appeal and tough adaptability to a wide range of soils. However, one issue is its innate ability to spread and take over, either from rhizomes or by seed. For this reason, it’s better used in mass plantings or as a solid border to create a screen. It works well in problem areas such as wet spots, areas with erosion or locations with partial shade.
While switchgrass can have a really nice fall color, I think its seedheads provide the most interest. As they mature and expand late in the growing season, they create a cloud-like effect from their open, airy form across the top of plants.
Little bluestem (Schizachyrium scoparium), as its name implies, is smaller than its fellow native. However, this plant packs a ton of beauty into shorter stems and fluffier seedheads. Like big bluestem, its foliage and stems emerge with a deep blue-green color that matures to lighter green with reddish accents at stem nodes. In late summer, flowers emerge as beautiful purplish-red structures that mature into fluffy tufts that add texture. Perhaps the plant’s greatest beauty lies in its wonderful fall color of foliage and stems, which turn a spectacular reddish-purple. Winter interest is provided by remaining fall color that gradually fades to tan.
Little bluestem works well as a vertical component that is not overly tall, at only 2 to 4 feet by season’s end. In my opinion, it is one of the most beautiful and colorful native grasses, and it behaves well as it is slow to spread. It works well in variety of garden uses, from mass plantings to small pollinator pockets, but tends to thrive in dry, full sun.
Another smaller native grass that works well in the landscape is prairie dropseed (Sporobolus heterolepis). While it does have interesting seedheads and nice fall color, I value this most for its fine textured foliage during the growing season and smaller size, at around 2 feet.
This is one of my favorite plants to add along a sidewalk or at the front edge of a native garden. It creates a welcoming and inviting view with its hair-like light green foliage that wonderfully frames the planting. I believe it’s a highly underused plant that deserves more attention given its overall low maintenance and well-behaved habit.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with the UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.