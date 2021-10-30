In the Garden | Putting down roots
Fall is an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs in the landscape. Since winter dormancy is right around the corner, it’s a low-stress time to install woody plants. I always try to wrap up my fall plantings by about Thanksgiving, but plants can actually be installed anytime up to the point when soil freezes.
However, gardeners often face a number of choices when shopping around for plant materials. I am often asked for a recommendation on the best type of material to select. As with so many plant questions, it all depends, but there are some basic pros and cons to each form.
One basic assumption that holds true is that larger plants are typically more stressed than smaller plants when stored as any type of material. I generally recommend installing the smallest size of plant material possible because it’s typically the cheapest and least stressed and offers the most opportunity for pruning and other cultural practices that can correct issues early in tree or shrub’s life.
- Bare-root plants are packaged just as they sound, with the roots bare. These are typically lifted out of beds in the field with the soil removed from their roots. They are then shipped with various materials, like old newspaper, providing supplemental moisture in the absence of soil. In order to travel without soil, bare-root plants can only be shipped during dormancy, making them unavailable in the fall. However, the great variety of species available as bare-root plants makes them an excellent second choice for spring planting of specific plants that are not locally available now.
Bare-root seedlings are the most widely available form, and they represent the smallest plants commercially available, typically shipped as 1-year-old seedlings. However, larger bare-root plants are becoming more and more available these days, typically shipped as 3-to-5-foot-tall saplings.
I was reluctant to try these larger bare-root plants, but some nurseries are now offering hard-to-find plants in this form, making it a great choice when they don’t have a plant on your list. I have had great success with both large and small bare-root plants and would recommend them for spring planting.
- Containerized plants are grown in pots in a variety of sizes. They offer greater flexibility than bare-root options since roots are in a soil media in a portable pot, making them available almost year-round.
If plants cannot be immediately installed, they can be sustained in their pots with little risk until the next planting window opens. These plants are typically sold in 3-to-5-gallon pots and may be anywhere from 2 or 3 feet tall to over 6 feet tall, depending on the species and nursery production methods.
Over the years, I have had the best luck with containerized plant materials and typically recommend them first. Their versatility can’t be beat, and I feel like they offer the least-stressed plant in the largest size. Local nurseries typically have a wide variety of species available at relatively low cost. If you can’t find what you need locally, some nurseries are starting to ship smaller (1 gallon) container plants right to your doorstep, offering another great option for hard to find plants.
- Balled and burlapped plants are typically larger in size and more expensive than container plants. Over the years, I have moved away from these because I feel they are often much more stressed than smaller containerized plants, making them a more expensive plants with greater risk of ill health from the stress of transplant shock.
Some would argue that after 10 years of growth, a smaller, less-stressed container plant will be the same size or larger than a balled and barlapped plant installed at the same time. I have observed similar things in the field, which has swayed me toward smaller materials.
On the positive side, a large balled and burlapped plant makes a much bigger visual impact on the landscape and may be the best choice in some cases. With proper follow-up care and watering, most of these plants do just fine.
If you are interested in adding a woody plant to the landscape, now is the time to start shopping for the perfect plant materials. For more information about tree planting and follow-up care, check out the University of Illinois Extension Tree Planting Guide at https://go.illinois.edu/TreePlantingGuide.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.