Spring is a time of an awakening plant world full of blooms and endless possibilities for the coming growing season. It’s a time that many of us think about updating our landscaping, making it the most popular time of year to plant trees and shrubs.
Past research has shown high mortality rates and short life spans for street trees planted in the city right-of-way, or boulevard, by homeowners or municipalities themselves. A few highly cited research papers from the late 1980s and early ’90s report average life spans of urban street trees at a shockingly low seven to 13 years. More recent papers on current generations of street trees suggest an average closer to 30 years, which I believe can be attributed to better tree-care practices.
Street trees are certainly subjected to harshest urban conditions and represent the “worst case scenario.” Research looking at trees planted in home landscapes and parks suggests a much higher survival rate and much longer expected life. However, most of this research points toward the five years after planting as the most critical period in an urban tree’s life, reinforcing the vital role of proper planting and follow-up care.
All newly planted trees are in state of shock until they become “established” at their new site. This transplant shock has been shown to persist for two to three years in most trees, and it is generally true to assume that the larger the tree, the longer the transplant shock, sometimes extending to five years.
What is the major hurdle that a tree must clear to overcome transplant shock and become “established”? Most of the answer lies in root development and many of the unseen things that occur underground. Since a balled and burlapped or containerized tree has a small amount of roots compared with above-ground plant parts, the crux of establishment lies in the development of an adequate root system to support the plant.
Although trees don’t have high soil-nutrient demands in the way a tomato plant does, the texture and structure of soil are quite important to ensure adequate air and water exchange for root development. If you feel like the soil in your planting hole has poor composition, consider adding amended soil. Also, dig your hole shallow and as wide as you deem practical. The loosened backfill provides a wonderful space for root development compared with the relatively compacted soil outside the area you dug.
Proper planting depth has also been identified as a major factor in tree survival. Ensure your tree is planted at the proper depth by identifying the root collar before digging a hole. It is the area at the base of the trunk where the trunk flares, or tapers, outward as it transitions to root tissue. Many times, the root collar is not at surface level of the pot or root ball, making it necessary to dig down in search of this structure. Set the depth of your planting hole based on the location of the tree’s root collar; it may be much shallower than you would think.
After backfilling the hole around your tree, be sure to add 2-4 inches of mulch on the soil surface to help retain moisture in the hotter part of summer. As we get into late June and July, be prepared to provide water for your tree any time the area gets less than 1-2 inches of rain in a given week. It is preferred to water for long periods once a week as opposed to short, many times a week, since this mimics our natural rainfall.
Plan to mulch and water your tree carefully next year, and possibly the following year for larger trees, to be sure it becomes established in its new home and doesn’t just become “one of the numbers” as so many urban trees do each year.
For more detailed information on tree planting and after care, visit the International Society of Arboriculture’s “Tree Owner Information” page at treesaregood.org/treeowner, which features great information on all aspects of tree care.