There has been little ice and snow cover so far this winter, but we got a nice coating of ice last weekend. While gardeners, businesses, parks and others with landscaping near walkways must apply de-icing salts for safety, they can harm plants.
Sodium chloride is the most common and cheapest de-icing product available. It’s the easiest to find and most widely used but can have some of the biggest negative effects on plants and, through its corrosive properties, hardscaping, not to mention other environmental concerns.
There are alternatives available, but according to Sarah Zack, a pollution-prevention specialist with Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, those “also come with their own sets of issues.”
One solution to this dilemma lies in the plants we select for problem areas in the landscape. With such a diversity of plant life that has evolved in even the harshest environments, as well as the ever-increasing availability of new plants, there has to be a perfect plant for that salty sidewalk.
However, the science on landscape plant performance with exposure to de-icing products is sparse. A number of sources recommend plants based on professional experience or observation, but the hard science is certainly lacking. When you try to find Illinois-specific resources, there is little research to draw upon.
One project on the University of Illinois campus that has considered the use of de-icing products in its design is the Red Oak Rain Garden. It is an amazing project that exemplifies the use of native plants in landscaping. There are over 13,000 native species in the 11,000-square-foot space, packed into both sun and shade locations around the garden’s namesake, a large, majestic red oak.
Some 53 native species are represented in the garden, making it an excellent showcase. But it’s surrounded by sidewalks and parking lots filled with passing students and the bustle of campus, making de-icing a necessity this time of year.
Eliana Brown, director of the garden, led a design team that found ways to minimize salt’s impact on plants.
“Around the main garden, we specified a barrier of crushed granite that helps capture salt,” she said. “And we set up plant health monitoring that helps us know if we need to make any changes. But plant selection is our key strategy, and we want to know more about how certain native plants handle these conditions.”
Recently, landscape designer Layne Knoche added a new selection of plants designed to withstand the stress of salt and heavy traffic near the busy parking lot next to the garden.
“We were looking for tough landscape plants that were noted to have some salt tolerance but also were simply beautiful,” Knoche said.
The location, next to the main garden, has the same high-traffic sidewalks that shed salt-laden runoff in winter. The team decided to not add the granite barrier in this area to really give the plants a test. Thus, plants needed to be tough competitors to persist.
“As you look into the research, there just isn’t much supporting data for salt tolerance in landscape plants,” Brown said. “While our planting is not a formal experiment, we’ll monitor progress and invite the public to enjoy right along with the RORG team as we watch the plants perform in coming years.”
Brown, an Extension water-quality specialist with Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, and Knoche have a special interest in finding salt-tolerant native plants as they expand the garden’s resources (redoakraingarden.org/resources) for home gardeners to incorporate sustainable landscaping practices that support clean water. Further, they are both avid gardeners themselves.
“I plan to install a modified version of Layne’s design in the right of way near the street in front of my home in Champaign,” Brown said.
If you are interested in checking out the garden’s tough plants, the project is located between Allen Hall and McKinley Health Center on the UI campus in Urbana. The expansion planting was added in 2021 to a small bed along the south border of the parking lot next to the garden, between the parking lot and a sidewalk. This coming growing season will be a great time to watch these plants mature and see how they fare.
Stay tuned to the garden’s website (go.illinois.edu/rorg) for information and events. Throughout the year, there a multiple opportunities to connect with the team in the garden and learn more about its amazing plants.