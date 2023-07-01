Tomatoes are one of the most planted garden crops in the U.S. and remain a staple of most vegetable gardens across central Illinois. Each year, Illinois Extension receives a ton of questions about these plants and their care, with most questions centering on the control of some common ailments. However, most common tomato problems can be solved with relatively easy cultural practices.
Perhaps the foremost insect pest on tomato plants, the tomato hornworm (Manduca quinquemaculata), is about to make its appearance for the 2023 growing season. These defoliating larvae emerge from pupa in July after overwintering in the soil. They are native to North America with a large home range spanning sea to sea.
It is often very easy to identify the damage that ensues after they hatch. The little critters are big consumers of leaves, fruits and smaller stems on tomato plants, leaving very noticeable damage in as little as a day. I have always had excellent control from timely hand removal of these caterpillars, but it does take a watchful eye.
During daytime, these guys hang out in the shady lower portion of the plant, waiting for their favorite time to feed, which is after dark. At night, they are easily found feeding in the tip-tops of plants. I make the rounds each evening to quickly pluck them off the branch tips as they are in full display in the moon light. Daytime control efforts often take quite a bit of additional searching, and it’s hard to find them all.
Early blight is a foliar disease caused by the fungal pathogen Alternaria solani. It appears as yellow spots on lower leaves which enlarge into dark brown spots, eventually withering and killing infected leaves. The disease always originates on lower, older leaves and moves up, creating a noticeable pattern. As the infection worsens, it is known to attack petioles, stems and fruits also. Alternaria solani overwinters in infected plant debris at or near the soil surface. During favorable spring conditions, the fungi produce spores that are spread by splashing rain drops or wind to infect leaves.
Since this pathogen moves from soil to leaves, a mulch barrier is one of the most effective control measures. In fact, I’ve had excellent control of this condition simply by mulching immediately after planting my tomatoes, offering no opportunity for rain drops to splash the fungi up onto leaves. Watering plants with drip irrigation or a soaker hose can also help immensely. Providing good air circulation by staking plants and pruning excess foliage can limit its spread by reducing favorable conditions, such as wet leaves.
Septoria leafspot is another fungal pathogen that infects leaf tissues. It is characterized by small black spots on leaves with centers that later turn white and develop tiny black dots. This disease also begins on lower leaves, thriving in wet weather and spreading up the plant. It is transmitted from soil, much like early blight, with control recommendations identical for each pathogen.
Both of these fungal diseases can also be addressed by keeping plants healthy to limit susceptibility. Good fertilization (but not over-fertilization) is part of that strategy, including a starter fertilizer at the time of planting, a side-dress application when fruits are about golf ball sized, followed by two more applications (spaced out three to six weeks) throughout the growing season. Follow product instructions for the recommended rate for each application.
Some simple steps now, such as mulching, staking and appropriate watering intervals combined with scouting for hornworms in the coming weeks, can really set up your tomato patch for success.
Most of this week’s column was focused on tomato problems often associated with damage to foliage. Please join me next week for a continued discussion of common tomato issues related to fruit development and harvest, as well as watering strategies.
Upcoming events
Is your child interested in learning about our furry, winged friends? The Champaign County Master Gardeners are hosting ‘Children’s Intro to Bats’ on July 8 at both 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Idea Garden. More information and registration is available at go.illinois.edu/kidsandbats.