Images of witches, skeletons and other specters abound this time of year. But we really don’t need to look much beyond the natural world for a dose of spooky entertainment.
This week, I’ve compiled my list of the top four spookiest native trees that all offer some great Halloween-related attributes everyone can enjoy on All Hallows’ Eve.
Persimmon (Diospyros virginiana, above) comes in at No. 4 with its large orange fruits and dark black blocky bark. This native offers a canopy full of pumpkin-orange-colored fruits each fall that have always put me in the Halloween spirit.
They are delicious and juicy when ripe, with many folks eating them right off the tree or using them in baked goods, jellies and jams. However, they have a sinister side if harvested too early, and a bite into an unripe persimmon is an eerie experience. The unripe fruit is astringent and leaves a hard-to-describe wax-like or furry coating in your mouth.
Another native with recognizable fruits enters my list at No. 3. Black cherry (Prunus serotina) has tiny fruits that are a favorite among native birds, providing food for over three dozen species throughout the year. However, these sought-after fruits, along with leaves, are typically gone by Halloween time, leaving a dead looking, bare tree with burnt-looking black bark. Many times, cherry trees have a turning and twisting growth habit, adding additional creepy appeal.
Beyond appearances, this tree has an especially dark side when limbs are broken and leaves begin to wilt. In damaged leaf tissue, two normally separate compounds can combine to form a cyanide-like toxin that can be lethal if grazing animals consume the damaged, wilted leaves. It’s shockingly spooky to think that one tree can kill an entire cow simply with leaves.
Honey locust (Gleditsia tricanthos, above) is at No. 2 due to its large and formidable thorns. While most wild specimens have a trunk full of these thorns, urban trees typically do not since thornless varieties (var. inermis) exist.
Honey locust trunks develop large, branched thorn structures that can be up to a foot or more in length at maturity. They are believed to be a defense mechanism, but their terrifyingly large size exceeds the needs for defense from many fauna that use the tree today. It is believed that these thorns evolved to defend this tree from grazing megafauna, like mastodons, in prehistoric times.
Finally, the No. 1 spooky native tree on my list is black walnut (Juglans nigra). This tree has a ghastly appeal every Halloween since it is always bare. It is one of the earliest native trees to lose its leaves, revealing a canopy full of grenade-sized nuts ready to drop on unsuspecting trick-or-treaters if aided by some Halloween wind gusts.
However, the risk to humans is not the spookiest quality this plant brings to the natural world. To me, its scariest feature lies in its ability to sway plant populations by effectively killing competing vegetation with a toxic compound. Black walnut, and other members of the Juglandaceae family, produce a toxin called juglone. It is present in the leaves, roots, nut husks and bark of these plants.
By concentrating this compound in the soil over time, walnuts can kill competing vegetation to alter the understory environment. This creates a plant community under walnut trees that is composed of plants tolerant of juglone.
While many native species are tolerant, many ornamentals are not, making it especially important to do some research before planting anything close to a walnut. This characteristic has earned black walnut the No. 1 slot on my list since juglone has the ability to kill more species than any other tree discussed herein. In addition, it is a nearly invisible, deadly tool that often goes undetected, adding to the frightening allure.
As you celebrate Halloween today, don’t forget that many of our native trees have spooky lore that can add to your holiday. You might be surprised how many of these menacing plants are lurking nearby.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with the UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.