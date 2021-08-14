In the Garden | Strong sentinels
Last month, the U.S. Forest Service released a technical report titled “Climate Adaptation Actions for Urban Forests and Human Health.” It includes a summation of the current research related to urban trees and climate change, looking at how trees benefit human health, how climate change is affecting urban trees and how we can help our urban forests adapt.
It focuses on trees at the community level, offering a “menu” of options for urban planners and community leaders to employ that boost the resiliency of urban forests, some of which are highlighted in this week’s column.
One of the biggest threats to human health from climate change lies in the increased frequency and duration of heat waves. Across the U.S., the number of days with temperatures over 100 degrees is expected to increase nearly threefold by 2050. Extreme heat events account for the most weather-related deaths in the U.S. annually and can be intensified in urban areas due to the heat-island effect created by high concentrations of dense, heat-retaining surfaces such as concrete, pavement and buildings.
Trees work to dissipate heat in urban areas through both shading and transpiration. They counteract the heat-island effect by cooling dense surfaces with their shade and influencing the microclimate around them. But the urban environment is not accommodating to them, requiring additional planning to ensure that trees and heat-retaining surfaces are compatible and equitably distributed.
Extreme heat will also affect tree health, having considerable effect on large, mature trees. Since their canopies provide the most cooling benefit, communities need to plan to provide protection and additional care, including watering, monitoring for insects and disease.
In most urban settings, the rooting area available for mature trees is limited. As canopies expand, it gets more and more difficult for restricted root systems to support the above-ground growth. Additional tree care during times of extreme heat and drought can work to counteract these stressors.
Planting native grasses and forbs also help to reduce the heat-island effect and can accommodate smaller spaces with less available rooting zone. The addition of native plants can be a great alternative when space is too limited for large trees.
Tree pollen contributes to seasonal air quality, affecting human health. Climate change is already increasing the pollen-
production season for all plants, and this is predicted to continue. While household allergens and pollen from other plants (such as ragweed) are larger contributors to allergy symptoms, tree pollen certainly contributes.
However, trees can also be part of the solution, since a diverse urban forest canopy with a variety of different structures can actually work to better intercept pollen. At the community scale, more diverse plantings with respect to canopy size and shape can help reduce the amount of pollen in the air from both trees and other plants.
Planting choices can also favor trees with pollen that is not as easily dispersed by the wind and contributes much less to allergies. Trees such as dogwood, redbud, tulip poplar, catalpa, flowering crabapple and magnolia all produce less wind-dispersed pollen. Some of the worst offenders are native trees such as oak, maple, ash, sycamore and others that rely exclusively on wind pollination. In some cases, cultivars of these natives exist only as female, non-pollen-producing trees. Urban plantings can focus on using a variety of canopy structures and fewer male trees to reduce the effects of longer pollen-producing seasons.
Climate change is increasing the incidence and intensity of extreme storms and winds resulting in an increased potential for storm damage to trees. The large extensive canopies of mature urban trees provide great benefits in the way of cooling and allergen inception, but are also more prone to branch failure from increasing wind stress.
Tree-planting choices can also work to increase storm resiliency by excluding damage-prone species like Callery pear, silver maple and Siberian elm. Existing mature trees can be inspected and pruned prior to storm events to improve their ability to withstand damaging winds. Proper pruning across a tree’s lifespan greatly reduces the risk of canopy failure from storms and other impacts.
As climate change has a greater effect on Midwestern weather patterns, preventative pruning is going to be more and more important to preserve mature trees in our landscapes. In fact, all aspects of tree care are going to be increasingly important to ensure a healthy and diverse urban forest as communities adapt to our changing climate.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.