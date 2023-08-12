When I try to think of plants that live up to their common name, surprise lily (Lycoris squamigera) tops the list. In fact, this plant has quite a few common names that are equally fitting, including ghost lily, magic lilies, resurrection flower, naked lily and mystery lily, among others.
I think it’s the shock factor that this plant presents in late summer that’s lead to so many interesting and aptly applied names, as well as its widespread.
Surprise lily is in the Amaryllis family, and its flower structure is pretty typical among its other family members, consisting of pink funnel-shaped flowers with long and showy stamens which extend beyond the petals.
The flowers are quite fragrant and are in full bloom across East Central Illinois right now.
However, it’s these tall, dangly flowers that cause such surprise.
Unlike most other perennials, the foliage of this plant disappears long before its spindly, naked flower stalks shoot up from the same location.
For the casual observer that missed its foliage earlier season, the sudden appearance of such showy flowers is truly ghostly.
I was surprised by this plant the first year we lived at our current house. I had observed the lush, strap-like foliage emerge in late winter but could not figure out what plant I was seeing.
At first observation, I thought it might be some kind of daffodil on steroids, given its early emergence, although the leaves were much thicker than a typical daffodil.
After waiting and waiting for some kind of flower stalk to develop, the leaves finally withered and died as summer arrived in early June.
I wrote the plants off as too unhealthy or stressed to flower.
Near the end of July, I noticed the naked stems of surprise lily emerging around our yard and woodland edge. By that point in the season, I had all but forgotten the thick, green foliage from the spring.
It actually took a number of times looking at the plant to connect the leaves from earlier in the season to the flower stalk I was seeing at that point.
From past experience, I certainly knew what surprise-lily flowers looked like but had never observed the foliage.
This growth strategy is rare among ornamental plants. It is designed for survival in climates with moist, productive springs and drought conditions later in the year.
The plant performs all of its energy production prior to the onset of hot weather and then flowers using its energy reserves later in the season.
Adding to the uniqueness of this lifestyle is the fact that surprise-lily flowers are actually sterile and produce no seed. The plant relies entirely on slowly spreading bulbs to expand its population.
It is quite efficient at producing and storing energy below ground, which it concentrates on production of flowers and bulb structures.
Surprise lilies are native to Asia, where they have been in cultivation for centuries.
They arrived in the U.S. sometime around the late 1800s and have been in use as a garden plant ever since.
In some areas, they have been able to form naturalized populations, but they are not known to have overly invasive habits. Their slow rate of spread through bulb offsets is likely a limiting factor.
If you are interested in adding this oddity to your garden, they are relatively tough, low-maintenance plants that are readily available from most bulb suppliers.
They do best in full sun to part-shade locations with fairly good drainage but can certainly handle less-than-optimal conditions. It can be tricky to integrate these plants into the landscape because they’ll leave a bare appearance after their spring foliage fades.
Since their flower stalks are so bare and spindly, they have a bit of stark appearance, even during their flower display.
I think they work best with other perennials that provide interesting foliage throughout the growing season, such as hostas or low-growing ground covers that contrast nicely with their tall, showy flower scapes.