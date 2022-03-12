Pruning is one of the most important practices we can apply to ensure long-term health of woody plants in the landscape.
For trees, pruning at a young age can drastically impact mature canopy structure, setting up a sound architecture of branches that will better withstand future storm events.
Properly applied pruning cuts can reduce weight on suspect branch unions and work to better balance the canopy. Increasing light and air penetration to inside of a tree’s crown benefits tree health by reducing pathogens and optimizing photosynthesis across the canopy.
While the benefits of pruning are typically well understood, the timing of pruning applications is something I receive a lot of questions about each year. Although there are some basic do’s and don’ts, the timing of pruning can often come down to each plant’s individual needs as well as your specific pruning objectives.
In most cases, the ideal time for pruning is late winter. Woody plants are dormant during this time, so pruning has the least effect on plant health. During dormancy, the plant has stored away last year’s excess energy in roots or other structures to fuel spring leaf out. If pruning is preformed before the plant initiates growth for the year, the dormant tissues removed take the least away from the tree’s energy reserves. Once growth begins in spring, each pruning cut removes energy that cannot be regained later, if limbs are removed before leaves fully develop.
This time of year, it can be tricky determining if a woody plant is still dormant or not. The first indicator that your plant is waking up comes from swelling buds. Bud shape and size varies widely by species, making it difficult to identify swelling bud at first glance. Examine stems to find buds in different locations, and compare their relative sizes. Buds at the tips tend to swell sooner, so the most useful comparison is by location on the stem. Some species, such as redbud (Cercis canadensis), have large flower buds and smaller leaf buds. Be sure you aren’t mistaking larger flower buds for swelling leaf buds.
Another benefit of late-winter pruning relates to wound closure. Since the tree will resume growth soon, it will quickly start to “seal” over pruning wounds. We say, “trees don’t heal, they seal,” because trees cannot repair damaged tissue and must grow over wounds to seal out rot-causing pathogens. Trees pruned in late fall or early winter will have open wounds for much longer before spring growth begins the “sealing” process. Pruning in late winter shortens the time wounds are left open.
Some trees are known as “bleeders” and will emit copious amounts of sap from wounds in late winter. While alarming to see, the oozing sap typically has little impact on the tree’s health. Sap pressure in limbs is highest in winter, and pruning cuts release this pressure, generating sap flow. If buds are not swollen yet, then the tree is still dormant and safe to prune. Any sap flow will gradually wane over several days and stop on its own.
When dripping sap freezes on trees and other nearby objects, it can be unsightly and messy. To avoid this, pruning trees prone to sap dripping is best saved until summer, once all leaves have fully emerged. Some of the common trees known to be prolific sap bleeders are birches, dogwoods, maples, walnuts, magnolias, poplars, elms and willows.
Late-winter pruning is ideal if your objective is preservation of plant health, but sometimes other objectives top the list when plant health is not a concern. For example, spring-flowering trees and shrubs set their flower buds in the prior year’s growth. If you prune them in late winter, many of the flower buds will be removed, impacting their floral display this coming spring. For healthy plants, when flowering is the primary objective, pruning should be delayed until after flowering is complete. This timing preserves the flowering display at the expense of plant health but is the recommended practice for healthy specimens.
Sometimes, we miss the late-winter window, and plants start to wake up before pruning is complete. If this happens, just wait until leaves are fully emerged, and it’s fine to prune healthy trees. While pruning in summer is more invasive then pruning during dormancy, healthy trees do fine as long as leaves are allowed to fully develop.