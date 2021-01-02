In the Garden | When bark becomes bite
Freezing rain is a regular part of winter weather patterns in central Illinois, resulting in occasional ice storms that can damage property, take out utilities and wreak havoc on tree canopies.
By meteorological definition, an ice storm occurs when ice accumulation is greater than 0.25 inches. On average, our area of Illinois experiences about five days of freezing rain per year that rarely result in an ice storm but can nonetheless cause major damage.
Friday’s ice accumulation was fairly significant at my house, although I am not sure if it will reach the level of a true ice storm. We had about a tenth of an inch by 10 a.m. and I could already hear the cracking of limbs outside. It appears a large limb near the top or our mature white pine broke out, falling on several other lower limbs to create a mess of frozen foliage and wood on the ground and bare spot down one side of the tree.
While Friday’s ice was certainly damaging, accumulations greater than 0.5 inches can produce heavy damage in trees, especially when combined with wind. So what can you do to protect your property from ice-storm damage?
In order to assess potential damage from ice storms, it helps to evaluate each large tree in your yard for “targets.” Are there power lines under a tree’s canopy? Do significant limbs extend out over your home’s roof or those of other structures? Do you have high-value landscaping under the canopy of a shade tree? If your tree is solitary specimen with no targets beneath it, perhaps the damage potential is little or none.
Professional arborists are trained to assess the structural integrity of trees. These tree experts use the many outward signs a tree provides to identify areas of internal defect and instability before damage occurs.
Arborists can often identify limbs with internal cracks and other weaknesses from patterns of bark, wood growth, or branch angle at the trunk. Pruning can remove significant weight from the tips of limbs with weak branch unions (or other defects) to reduce the load upon weak or defective areas in the tree canopy. In combination with pruning, limbs can be cabled or braced to provide addition support for a suspect branch union.
Regular pruning should be part of any plant health care plan, especially for large, high-value shade trees around your property. Pruning will not only keep your tree healthier, but also provides the best available preventative care for any type storm damage, including ice storms.
Wood fiber varies greatly among tree species. Within the field of arboriculture, there is a significant body of research assessing various characteristics of wood fibers among species. We know which tree species have stronger or weaker fibers. We also know which wood fibers tend to bend and which tend to break.
Certain tree species, such as Siberian elm, silver maple, willows and many conifers, are prone to damage from ice storms due to the characteristics of their wood fiber and structure. Professional assessment and pruning to increase structural stability is essential for trees that exhibit high susceptibility to ice storm damage.
It is important to note that evergreens are especially susceptible to ice-storm damage simply due to the fact that these trees have a much greater surface area for accumulation. Since they bear leaves over the winter months, evergreens have a lot more material for ice to accumulate on when compared to leafless deciduous trees.
To further complicate things, many of these species also have more brittle wood fiber, which is inclined to break as opposed to bend. Therefore, it is especially important to assess evergreen trees with significant targets beneath them.
If you experienced tree damage on your property, reach out to a local certified arborist. The International Society of Arboriculture maintains a list at
treesaregood.org. An arborist can assess your tree for structural stability and remove damaged or unsafe limbs. Although broken limbs cannot be repaired, removal of any damaged branches is important for both your safety and your tree’s health.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with the UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.