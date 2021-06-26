Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with afternoon thunderstorms developing. A few of the storms could be heavy. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.