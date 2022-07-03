It seems spring has returned after a week of cold damp. Our little peach trees don’t seem to be frostbitten despite the dips in temperature overnight.
Today, I made myself a couple of coddled eggs. I haven’t used them in a while, my little egg coddlers — white porcelain jars with flowers, a stainless-steel lid that screws on top. I found them at a thrift store (where else?) after our friend, Elaine, introduced me to the concept. Oh, you don’t need fancy equipment. You can coddle an egg in a baby food jar, but she has a collection in a display shelf in her kitchen, and I hankered after hers until I found a pair of my own.
I pour a little olive oil in each coddler and spread it around then crack my egg into it. I like to add a tiny slice of cheese, a pinch of rosemary from my kitchen herb pot (I plant one every spring. We’ll see if I can keep this one alive), salt and pepper. Close the lid, and put it in a pot of water. Bring the water to boil, and then turn it off, letting them sit in the hot water bath for 4 to 7 minutes (depending on whether you want the yolks hard or soft). I feel so elegant scooping the soft egg out of the little jar with my spoon. Those coddled eggs really hit the spot this morning.
Our flowers are always a little behind those in town. At Gretchen’s house yesterday, her yard was abloom with yellow — daffodils. Ours are starting to open, too, but not in bunches quite yet. The ghost lilies are sending up their fast-growing leaves in big, green tufts. Oh, the flowers won’t come for a long time. First, the leaves will grow inches per day until they are knee-high. Then, the leaves will wither, and we’ll forget all about them. But then, in the hard summer, they will return quite suddenly so that they are also called surprise lilies.
I came upon a very old prose poem I must have written about this time of year:
Board by board, we pull down the chicken coop, stacking the salvaged 2X4s against the shed. We’ll build the new one where the old granary stood. It’s sunnier there, and Jane says that chickens do better with more sun. Some of the wood, too weathered and rotten even for chickens, we toss on the trash heap.
We keep meaning to burn it. We say we will haul it away as soon as we get the truck running. But for now, glass and cans, shards of garden hose and shreds of pantyhose, the rusted skeleton of a bike, spill out over the cement block boundaries, infringing on the yard.
I add three sides of a nesting box and almost step on a ghost lily pushing up and around or through a charred board. I lift it and look at the dark leaves set off-center in the pale shadow the board made in the grass.
Michael tosses a tangle of chicken wire in my general direction, but I am still kneeling and thinking of the flowers that come without warning. They come naked and without leaves, bringing order to this chaos.
How many years has it been since we tore down that old coop and built the new one? I think my obsession with ghost lilies is about how the parts emerge and recede. The leaves come up and drink in sunshine to store in the crisp bulbs deep in the ground. Then they’re gone without trace, as if the bulbs pulled them back below. And suddenly, thick stalks reach for the sun, sending fragrance and finally bursting into bloom — a cluster of pink trumpets.
A new coop is built from salvaged wood, a new flower grows from ancient sunshine. We’re all a part of an endless cycle of the world making itself new over and over.
Walk in beauty; work in peace; blessed be.