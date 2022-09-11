The mornings in Birdland are mine. Well, mine and Ursula’s and the birds’. I have discovered a new app for my phone from Cornell University: “Merlin,” which can record birdsongs and identify them.
I always feel a bit sheepish when people think I know something about birds. When I named this place “Birdland” so many years ago, I was really just thinking about the chickens. But I know much more about identifying weeds than birds. I also know nothing about jazz or even Patti Smith. So this bird app seems magical to me.
Pressing the record button, I have discovered that the birds I hear every morning are from the house wren, the house sparrow, the cardinal (I knew that one), the downy woodpecker, the European starling and the American crow.
I make slow progress around the yard, my yellow coffee cup in my hand, Ursula trailing after me. Both of us are looking for turkey eggs. Estelle has a nest somewhere, hidden from me but not from Ursula. Every morning, I find empty shells, licked clean, by the pond. If I don’t figure out where the nest is, I’ll leave the birds in the coop for a few days. Maybe she’ll learn to lay eggs in the big nest basket I fixed up for her and Maude.
Maude, Estelle’s mother, had a nest hidden behind the spinney. The coyote found her and the nest before we did, and we found feathers and broken eggshells. It was a very sad day.
Since it’s a corn year (when the crop rotation surrounds the whole house with an elephant’s-eye-high wall, coyotes and foxes can sneak up without arousing alarm), we need to be more watchful, and I want to discourage the hens (turkey and otherwise) from secret nests in the grass.
The pond is quiet this morning. The sun hasn’t yet reached it. This year, the water lilies are so thick that they only lie flat on the surface of the water at the edges. In the center, they push up on tall stalks, like a forest, hiding the flowers. Inside the forest of lilies is a shady glade, flowers opening and closing with the sun. On the periphery, surface lily pads host tiny toads the size of houseflies, which hop around, while bees come in for a landing to kneel at the edge of the pads to take a drink.
I make slow progress around the yard because I keep turning on my app to record new birdsong in different areas. Here is red-winged blackbird, common yellowthroat, common grackle.
My app illuminates the song of a house wren, showing the audio graph of the song, and suddenly, I see it corresponds with the bird perched on the gutter at the corner of the porch. It is facing me and singing its heart out, its tail shivering, its whole body trembling with the effort. I imagine that my suddenly knowing its name threads a connection between us. It sings for a while and then flies off over the lilac.
I continue my walk, collecting birdsong as I go. Back around the chicken coop, near the meadow, the app picks up an indigo bunting! I remember the first time I saw one when Grandma was still alive. That amazing blue on such a tiny bird.
But now my app picks up a wild turkey! Is it really? Or just Claude or Estelle muttering in the coop? I didn’t hear him gobble or her rusty gate mournful refrain.
Finishing my circuit around the yard, I stop looking up and begin to notice the flowers. The tall white lilies surrounding the aviary are abloom. Yucca flowers have come and gone, leaving the big peanut-shaped seed cases on the scaffold, like someone built them there. But the tame day lilies are out in their glory!
We have a selection we bought from Five Acre Day Lily Farm south of Urbana (5acrefarmdaylilies.com), including the “Birdland Lullaby, a large spider flower with long arms, dark purple on the outer edges, a light green “throat.”
These beautiful lilies remind me it’s time to visit Rod and Jim again, but I see I have already missed their annual spring walk, which was delayed anyway because of the drought. But if you want to see some lovely blooms, treat yourself to a look at their webpage.
And speaking of drought, I’d better water my beds before the sun gets too high. Watering morning and evening has become almost a spiritual practice for me, a chance to nurture the flowers, myself, and ponder the wonders of nature.
Contemplate Beauty; Identify Peace; Blessed Be.