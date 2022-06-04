The Champaign County Master Gardeners will host their annual garden walk on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at eight gardens, including two at the University of Illinois Arboretum and six at home gardens.
The event, which has run for 26 years, will feature the UI Arboretum’s Idea Garden and its Hosta Garden along with gardens with various themes on the west and south sides of Champaign and the south side of Urbana. Various demonstrations by Master Gardeners will also be held at the Idea Garden.
Tickets for the event cost $10 in advance at Country Arbors Nursery, Danville Gardens, Prairie Gardens, Ropp’s Flower Factory (Gibson City), Schuren Nursery, by calling the UI Extension 217-333-7672 and at go.illinois.edu/gwtickets.
Tickets can also be purchased for $12 on the day of the event.
Proceeds will benefit organizations including the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center, Crisis Nursery, Idea Garden, Senior Grow Boxes and YingYing’s Garden.