By Jeff D’Alessio
Feeling charitable this holiday season?
The News-Gazette asked local nonprofits to tell us their greatest needs and how the public can send help.
And we’re not calling it a year just yet. If you’d like to share the story of your non-profit, email us at news@news-gazette.com. We’ll tell more giving stories in the days and weeks to come.
— Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO, jdalessio@news-gazette.com
A SMALL HAND — PIATT COUNTY CARES, INC.
The non-profit specializes in assisting low-income or crisis families residing in Piatt County with diapers and infant needs, and also has a food pantry. On Dec. 18, we gave out over 1,200 pounds of food and approximately 2,000 diapers, plus new gloves, hats, toiletries and turkey vouchers.
How to give: A Small Hand is currently in need of monetary donations to purchase food for its pantry. To give, click on the “Donate Here” button at asmallhand.org. A Small Hand also accepts non-perishable food donations (and some perishables by arrangement, such as meat and salad, vegetables and fruit) at 315 East Center in Monticello.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois provides one-to-one mentoring relationships that help children reach their full potential. Help us to continue our support by donating coats, hats, gloves and gift cards. Monetary donations to support our services are always welcome and enable us to provide our essential services to the community.
How to give: To donate or volunteer, visit www.bbbscil.org or call 217-428-4240.
BIRTHRIGHT OF CHAMPAIGN AND PIATT COUNTIES
This organization that offers pregnant women and girls the positive, non-judgmental emotional and practical support they need could use financial assistance or donations of diapers or new/gently used maternity and baby clothing.
How to give: Send donations to Birthright, 201 W. Springfield Ave., Room 206, Huntington Towers, Champaign, IL 61820.
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB OF DANVILLE
Our mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. With kids taking part in virtual and blended schooling, we are open longer hours (7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) for kids ages 6-18.
We are providing a safe and less distracting environment and helping youth to do their online classes and learning, as well as provide them homework and tutoring.
How to give: Monetary donations help us with increased costs due to COVID, including PPE equipment, additional staffing and overhead. The cost to the club to provide programming for one child annually is approximately $1,200 while the families’ membership cost is $25. Send donations to 850 N. Griffin St., Danville, IL 61832.
CATsNAP
Established in 2005, CATsNAP seeks to reduce pet overpopulation and to improve the welfare of animals primarily in the greater Champaign County area. We are also an adoption group.
How to give: The organization accepts food (canned and dry), litter (clay and pellet), small blankets, large cat bowls, newspapers and wish list items on Amazon. Contact catsnap@catsnap.org for dropoff details; monetary gifts are welcome at catsnap.org.
THE CENTER FOR YOUTH AND FAMILY SOLUTIONS
The Center for Youth and Family Solutions’ mission is to provide children in foster care who have experienced trauma a positive future removed from abuse and neglect. Donating to their year-end campaign will allow the agency to continue to provide the necessary tools to children in foster care and their families so they can heal and thrive.
How to give: Click on the “donate” tab on the center’s website — www.cyfsolutions.org.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY CASA
Champaign County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) believes every child deserves a safe, healthy and permanent home. With your help, we and our volunteer advocates speak up for the best interest of local children who have been abused or neglected to ensure they get the services they need and find an appropriate home.
How to give: A donation of $100 a month supports a child in the community who needs CASA, and anybody can go online to learn how to become an advocate. Visit casa4kids.org/give or casa4kids.org/volunteer or send donations to CASA, 301 S. Vine St., Suite 210, Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL 61801.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY DOWN SYNDROME NETWORK
The DSN partners with families and others to create an environment in which individuals with Down syndrome are welcomed with fairness, enthusiasm and encouragement in their community. Our annual fundraising event is the Buddy Walk, which was modified due to the pandemic.
How to give: Buddy Walk donations can be made at www.champaigndsn.org/buddywalk. Mail: DSN, P.O. Box 1143, Champaign, IL 61824. Email: buddywalk@champaigndsn.org.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY FOREST PRESERVE FRIENDS FOUNDATION
The Forest Preserve Friends Foundation raises private donations in support of Champaign County’s forest preserves, natural area conservation, protection of our cultural heritage, environmental education and outdoor recreational opportunities. Funds support the land, the facilities and the programs of the six forest preserves, the Museum of the Grand Prairie and the Homer Lake Interpretive Center.
How to give: Donations can be sent to the foundation at P.O. Box 1040, Mahomet, IL 61853, or made online at www.ccfpd.org/foundation.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HEALTH CARE CONSUMERS
CCHCC is a community-based non-profit founded in 1977, dedicated to the mission of health care for all. It provides free services that include help enrolling in Medicaid, Medicare and Marketplace plans; help enrolling in SNAP (food stamps) and other public benefits; help accessing free and affordable dental and vision care; and help paying for prescription medications through the CCHCC Rx Fund.
How to give: Contributions can be made online at healthcareconsumers.org/donate/ or by mail at CCHCC, 44 E. Main St., Suite 208, Champaign, IL 61820.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
This independent charity helps homeless pets by providing shelter, veterinary care, TLC and adoption into new “forever” homes. It receives no county or sate funding and donations of any amount will help fund the animal shelter.
How to give: Send checks to the Humane Society, 1191 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, or give online by checking “Donate” at cuhumane.org.
CHAMPAIGN URBANA SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
This time of year, CUSF is asking for donations to our Connections Fund that supports clothing, school supplies and books for our homeless students in Unit 4 and District 116 schools. Donations are also welcomed to support student and teacher needs during remote learning activities.
How to give: Click on the “Donate Now” tab at cuschoolsfoundation.org or mail donations to Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation, P.O. Box 1166, Champaign, IL 61824.
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
CUSO continues to showcase the talents of local musicians by presenting virtual performances online to bring the uplifting power of music to our community during this challenging time. CUSO is a nonprofit organization made possible by community support.
How to give: Donations may be made online at cusymphony.org or by mail at 701 Devonshire Dr., C-24, Champaign, IL 61820.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
We exist to be a leader and major catalyst for philanthropic assistance to the residents of East Central Illinois. Our non-profit is dedicated to establishing endowments for the long-term benefit of our nine-county service area. Your readers can donate any amount once, or set up a recurring donation.
This year, we were able to provide more than $1 million in grants and distributions to more than 150 nonprofit organizations addressing pressing needs in our communities.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Community Foundation, 307 W. University Ave., Champaign, IL 61820. Or click on the “Donate” tab at www.cfeci.org. For more, email VP/Development Angie Hatfield Marker at angie@cfeci.org.
COURAGE CONNECTION
Courage Connection helps thousands of individuals, families and children to recover from domestic violence each year by providing free and confidential emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, rapid rehousing, bilingual services and community education. Contributions help to ensure we can provide emergency shelter to all in need, fund counseling sessions, seek orders of protection and provide prevention education.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Courage Connection, 508 E. Church St., Champaign, IL 61820, or made online at courageconnection.org.
CRISIS NURSERY
Crisis Nursery is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect. We are the only emergency-based child care facility that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. Besides safe shelter for children, birth to six, we also provide family support. Community involvement is over 50 percent of our budget. Monetary gifts allow us to effectively and efficiently meet the needs of the children and families we serve. Last year, there were 4,403 admissions to Crisis Nursery.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Crisis Nursery, 1309 W Hill St., Urbana, IL 61801, or made online by clicking the “How You Can Help” tag at crisisnursery.net.
The Nursery also accepts new and gently used items, with the greatest needs including pull-ups; diapers; winter clothing for children (birth to 6); cleaning supplies, including disinfectant spray and Clorox wipes. A full list of items can be found on its online “Holiday Giving Page.” Gifts can be dropped off at the Nursery Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
C-U AT HOME
C-U at Home exists to provide support and dignity to our most vulnerable residents, our “friends without an address.” We do this through an array resources, including emergency overnight shelters services, which in one year provided shelter for over 760 of our community’s most vulnerable homeless men and women, totaling roughly 20,000 nights of care.
Donations are accepted year-round to sustain this resource as well as C-U at Home’s daytime drop-in center, transitional housing program, transportation ministry, 24-hour street outreach, work program and education and advocacy efforts.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to C-U at Home, P.O. Box 8816, Champaign, IL, 61826, or online at www.cuathome.us.
CU ONE TO ONE MENTORING SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION
The CU One to One Mentoring Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit that awards scholarships to all Unit 4 and District 116 seniors who have participated in the One to One Mentoring Program for at least three years. The scholarship can be used by the seniors to continue their education at any trade school, two-year or four-year college.
CU One to One Mentoring positively impacts the lives of select C-U students by pairing them with adult mentors to provide support, encouragement and guidance. If you would like to make a difference in a child’s life, contact Lauren Smith (smithla@u4sd.org) in Champaign or Tom Howley (thowley@usd116.org) in Urbana to sign up for a virtual mentor training in January and February 2021.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Mentoring Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 981, Champaign, IL 61824, or given online at www.cu1to1.org.
CUNNINGHAM CHILDREN’S HOME
An exemplary child welfare and educational services agency that provides caring support and therapeutic intervention to more than 777 children, youth, adults and families each year through comprehensive programs, including residential treatment, special education and community-based services. Donations will help Cunningham provide the services necessary to help individuals heal and reach their potential.
How to give: Mail donations to Spiritual Life Center, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802, or visit cunninghamhome.org/give-now.
DAILY BREAD SOUP KITCHEN
Since March, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen has been handing out take-out hot lunches as well as a sack lunch and a bottle of water to around 250 guests seven days a week. The nonprofit also provides face masks for guests who show up without them. We are proud to say that we have not missed a day feeding the hungry of our community since the beginning of this pandemic.
How to give: Send checks to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, PO Box 648, Champaign, IL 61824, or donate online at dailybreadsoupkitchen.com.
DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES CENTER
DSC supports people in living a rich and meaningful life. When you donate to Tree of Hope, you’re supporting over 1,100 children and adults in our community with intellectual/developmental disabilities.
How to give: Send donations to DSC, 1304 W. Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821, or visit www.dsc-illinois.org.
DON MOYER BOYS & GIRLS CLUB
Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club supports kids who need us most. Through summer, after-school and weekend programming, we are proud to provide a safe place for kids, along with academic support, enriching activities and positive adult mentors. When you give to Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, you support greater futures for the over 1,500 youth we serve annually.
How to give: Click on the “Get Involved” section of the club’s website — www.dmbgc.org.
DREAAM
This community impact organization is driven to sustain a school-to-college pipeline program for boys between the ages of 5 to 13 that will change lives and disrupt generational poverty.
How to give: Send donations to DREAAM, P.O. Box 11, Champaign, IL 61824 or visit www.dreaam.org.
EASTERN ILLINOIS FOODBANK
Together, with our network of 170 partner agencies, we feed more than 55,000 people per month in eastern Illinois. Every $1 provides up to five meals for our friends and neighbors facing food insecurity.
How to give: Send donations to Eastern Illinois Foodbank, 2405 North Shore Dr., Urbana, IL 61820, or visit www.eifoodbank.org.
EDUCATION JUSTICE PROJECT
In addition to offering college courses to individuals incarcerated at Danville Correctional Center, the Education Justice Project provides $1,000 scholarships to formerly incarcerated people and to family members of those currently in prison. EJP scholarships can be applied to any accredited institution. Donations of any size make a difference.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Education Justice Project, 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820, or made online at www.educationjustice.net.
empty tomb
empty tomb helps church people show their love for God by loving others in Jesus’ name. Locally, food, furniture, clothes and financial assistance are shared with neighbors in need. Globally, empty tomb is a catalyst for churches to help stop two children dying each minute from treatable causes. General donations now are helping to secure assistance for local neighbors throughout 2021.
How to give: Visit emptytomb.org or send donations to empty tomb, P.O. Box 2404, Champaign, IL 61825. To help global children with a designated donation, go to missionmatch.org.
FAMILY SERVICE OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Family Service is keeping hundreds of local seniors sheltering safely with many in-home and home-delivered services. We’re also supporting individuals and families emotionally with affordable telehealth counseling, parent education classes and access to free self-help groups. Your holiday gift is appreciated.
How to give: A $10 contribution provides a senior with a personal ride to dialysis. Donations can be made online at www.famservcc/donate/, or mailed to Family Service, 405 S. State St., Champaign, IL 61820.
FEEDING OUR KIDS
Feeding Our Kids provides weekend food bags to food-insecure school children across Champaign County. This organization, founded by two local mothers in 2013, depends on monetary donations from the community, and some donations of specific shelf-stable foods that can be seen on our website. Every little bit helps, as a $10 donation will pay for three weekend bags for a child.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Feeding Our Kids, P.O. Box 7422; Champaign, IL 61826, or made online at feedingourkids.org/donate/.
FIRSTFOLLOWERS
FirstFollowers’ mission is to build strong and peaceful communities by providing support, guidance and hope to formerly incarcerated people and their loved ones through peer mentorship. We seek monetary donations to help us build our emerging program of restorative justice both for people coming home from prison and in response to the extensive gun violence in the C-U community.
We especially target our anti-gun violence work at 18-to-24-years-olds who have had some involvement with the criminal legal system already.
How to give: Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 8923, Champaign, IL 61826, or made online at www.firstfollowersreentry.com.
GIBSON AREA MUSIC FOUNDATION
The not-for-profit was organized in 2008 to continue bringing East Central Illinois residents together to celebrate inspirational music through live performances in all seasons and to promote musical talent and audience enjoyment by supporting performance opportunities, summer music education scholarships and donations of instruments to area schools.
Donations would support the mission, which also includes live and usually annual community performances of “Handel’s Messiah,” an area tradition for more than 75 years.
How to give: Donations can be sent to Gibson Area Music Foundation, P.O. Box 292, Gibson City, IL 60936.
GREATER CHAMPAIGN COUNTY AMBUCS
The Greater Champaign County AMBUCS inspire mobility and independence in children and adults by providing Amtrykes — trikes adaptable to most anyone’s physical need — cost-free to the recipient.
Donations are used for Amtrykes, therapist scholarships, accessible ramps and recreational facilities at AMBUCS Park in east Urbana in partnership with the Urbana Park District, and the COVID restrictions severely impacted our ability to raise needed funds.
How to give: Donations can be sent to GCC AMBUCS, P.O. Box 592 Urbana, IL 61803.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Your donation will become the building blocks for a house, which is now more important than ever
How to give: By mail, 119 E. University Ave. Champaign, IL 61820. By email: info@cuhabitat.org. Online: cuhabitat.org.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF DANVILLE
This organization provides simple, decent and affordable housing by acting as the builder and lender for low-income families. Habitat does the work with as many volunteers as possible and provides no-interest mortgages on the homes.
How to give: Donations of gently used furniture, household goods and building materials can be made to the ReStore at 422 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61832. Donations of any amount can be made at the ReStore, by mail to P.O. Box 901, Danville, IL 61834, or online at habitatdanville.org/donate.
HANDS-4-PAWS
HANDS-4-PAWS works with the public and government to facilitate the legal and humane protection of domestic companion animals in Douglas County. This includes providing protective shelter care for animals in need, as well as promoting responsible pet ownership through outreach, education and training; and protecting people from animals and animals from people.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 204, Tuscola, IL 61953, or made online at www.hands-4-paws.org/donate.
HOPE CENTER
Hope Center serves kids and families in the Fair Oaks area of Danville with academic and spiritual programming during the school year, a variety of summer activities in the summer, and one-time events throughout the year. Donations help support programming and empower individuals to pursue a bright future for themselves.
How to give: Send donations to 1023 Belton Dr., Danville, IL 61832, or visit www.hopecenterdanville.org.
THE IDEA STORE
The Idea Store is a nonprofit that fosters creativity, environmental stewardship, education and community through reuse. Supporting the Idea Store is a fun way to keep good stuff out of the landfill along with offering affordably priced materials for use by everyone in our everyday lives. In addition to material donations, monetary contributions support our mission of REmake, REuse, REpurpose.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to The Idea Store, 125 Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL 61801, or made online by clicking the “Donate” button at the-idea-store.org.
IMMIGRANT SERVICES OF CHAMPAIGN-URBANA
ISCU was established in 2016 in response to the Syrian refugee crisis but has since expanded to serve immigrants and refugees from Central America and Mexico, many African countries and refugees primarily from Afghanistan. Our purpose is to help immigrant families overcome their adversities and together build a future where their assets and talents fulfill their hopes and dreams.
ISCU offices and our Immigrant Services Store are located at 201 W. Kenyon Rd Champaign in the C-U Public Health District facility. We have established since March, 2020, a Pandemic Relief Fund to aid families with groceries, sanitation and health supplies, and assist with rental and utilities small grants.
How to give: Checks may be mailed to ISCU, P.O. Box 364, Urbana, IL 61803. To give by PayPal or credit card, go to www.isc-u.org. To learn more, email iscu2day@gmail.com.
KOREAN WAR EDUCATOR FOUNDATION
The foundation incorporated in 2000 to educate the public about the Korean War and to seek and record the memoirs of Korean War veterans and Gold Star families. A federally-tax exempt non-profit, all donations are used to maintain the foundation’s website (www.thekwe.org), which receives over 1 million visitors each year.
How to give: Financial support is welcome by mail at: Lynnita Brown, KWE, 111 E. Houghton St., Tuscola, IL 61953.
THE LAND CONNECTION
The Land Connection provides SNAP matching benefits through the Champaign Farmers Market to over150 food-insecure families and training to over 700 farmers each year with the help of your cash donations. We couldn’t continue our work to build a more resilient food system without your support.
How to give: Send donations to The Land Connection, 206 N. Randolph St, Suite 400, Champaign, IL 61820, or online at thelandconnection.org/donate.
LITTLE FREE PANTRY OF VILLA GROVE
Our Little Free Pantry was started as our daughter’s Girl Scout Silver project. We accept nonperishable food, hygiene items and household supplies. Any money received will be used to purchase food, hygiene items and household supplies for the pantry. Our pantry is open and free to all, and it has been part of our community for over two years.
How to give: Mail donations to the Williams family, 406 First St., Villa Grove, IL 61956.
LOVE INC OF VERMILION COUNTY
Love INC exists to empower families and transform lives by building Christ-like relationships, uniting congregations from all denominations to provide wraparound help to families and providing Christ-centered life skills classes.
How to give: Send donations to Love INC, 533 S. Bowman Ave., Danville, IL 61832.
MAHOMET AREA YOUTH CLUB
MAYC provides a safe space with year-round programs — even in 2020 — that include learning, recreation, nourishment and support to youth ages 6-16. Donations make it possible to provide these to the low-income families in the Mahomet area that MAYC serves.
How to give: Send donations to MAYC, 700 W. Main St., Mahomet, IL 61853, or www.mahometyouth.org
MARISA’S PURPOSE: FAITH, HOPE AND LOVE
Marisa’s Purpose helps to spread awareness and educate our youth on the misconceptions of tobacco, vaping, drug and alcohol abuse. Monetary donations help to bring speakers and training into our schools and communities. We also host a 5K run and an 11-mile bike ride at Allerton Park in the fall.
How to give: Donations can be sent to:Marisa’s Purpose FHL, 362 E. 1400 North Road, Monticello, IL, 61856. Email: marisaspurpose@gmail.com. Website: marisaspurpose.org.
MOBILE MUTTS RESCUE TRANSPORT
Mobile Mutts Rescue Transports is an all-volunteer organization that transports animals from shelters to rescues in eight states as well as helping with international transports from Canada, Turkey and Bahrain. Donations are used for collars, leashes, fuel funds and the operation of free pet microchipping clinics.
How to give: Click on the “Donate” button at mobile-mutts.org or mail donations to MMRT, 2514 Arden Dr., Champaign, IL 61821.
ORPHANS TREASURE BOX
Orphans Treasure Box is a used bookstore with mission. We give money to support vulnerable children, give children’s books to under-resourced communities and give jobs to women coming out of prison and addiction through ReStart, a program we developed to get vulnerable women working again.
In six years, 21 women have been a part of that program. We run on donated books and volunteer help. Financial donations may be given to support the ReStart program for interest free loans helping with car repair, rent deposits, medical issues, etc.
How to give: Mail donations to 826 Pioneer, Champaign, IL 61822, or visit orphanstreasurebox.org.
PEER COURT
Peer Court works with juvenile offenders to redirect the youth from regular court and provides community-based programming to encourage better decision making. Youth who successfully complete the Peer Court program have their charges dropped. Monetary donations allow staff to continue providing programming and one-on-one supports.
How to give: Send donations to Peer Court, Inc., 100 N. Franklin St., Danville, IL 61832.
PRAIRIE RIVERS NETWORK
At Prairie Rivers Network, we protect water, heal land and inspire change. With your monetary donations, we can get Illinois to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, and we can protect our lands so Illinois is full of free-flowing, clean rivers for people and wildlife.
How to give: Send donations to 1605 South State St., Suite 2, Champaign, IL 61820, or do so online at prairierivers.org/donate.
RAPE ADVOCACY, COUNSELING & EDUCATION SERVICES
Rape Advocacy, Counseling & Education Services provides compassionate comprehensive support to those affected by sexual trauma. We care for our communities through prevention education programs that promote consent. We are seeking monetary donations in any amount to support our continued service to survivors of sexual assault. Every dollar given can help with the treatment or prevention of sexual assault.
How to give: Gifts, all tax-deductible, can be mailed to RACES, 301 S. Vine, Suite 211, Lincoln Square, Urbana, IL 61801 or made online by clicking the “Donate” tab on www.cu-races.org.
THE READING GROUP
The Reading Group tutors students who “learn differently,” using multi-sensory curriculum developed for dyslexic learners, who make up 20 percent of the population. Students are tutored one-on-one with trained and experienced professional teachers. The Reading Group was founded in Urbana in 1972 and will celebrate 50 years in the community in 2022. Donations are used to supplement or pay-in-full for students whose families cannot afford tutoring. That is $67/hour or $620 for a set of 10 lessons.
How to give: Send donations to The Reading Group, 3011a Village Office Place, Champaign, IL, 61822 or visit www.readinggroup.org.
THE REFUGEE CENTER
The Refugee Center has been able to provide services essential to refugee and immigrant resettlement in East Central Illinois, including orientation, translation, referral, liaison, public benefits assistance, social service counseling, advocacy, job placement and supportive employment services. Money raised supports Refugee Center programming. During COVID-19, we are also accepting directed monetary or gift card donations to give to our clients in need.
How to give: Monetary donations can be mailed to 201 W. Kenyon Rd., Suite 4D, Champaign, IL 61820 or online at therefugeecenter-cu.org.
RESTORATION URBAN MINISTRIES
Our mission is to reach those who are struggling with meeting their basic needs of food, shelter, clothing and emotional/spiritual, to encourage a positive vision in life. Most of these needs are addressed 365 days a year.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to 1213 Parkland Ct., P.O. Box 3277, Champaign IL, 61826, or made online by clicking on the “Donate Now” button at restorationurbanministries.org.
SALT & LIGHT
Salt & Light supports local families — our at-risk community members — gain access to food, clothing and household goods. More importantly, our most vulnerable gain a community of people who empower, affirm and encourage them.
How to give: Donations of $50 sponsor one week of resources to one local family in need. Donations of goods and finances can be dropped off at either of Salt & Light’s locations: 1512 West Anthony Dr., Champaign or 1819 South Philo Rd., Urbana.
THE SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army has served without discrimination in Champaign County since 1889. Thanks to generous donors and tireless volunteers, families who have lost their homes are welcomed in, fed and housed by Salvation Army nationwide. Which means they can stay together, heal together and grow together. Even better, donations give these families long-term education, counseling and job training to get back on their feet for good.
How to give: Donate online at sachampaign.org. A $50 gift fills 20 hungry bellies in your community. A $100 gift provides three people with a warm and safe place to sleep tonight. A $250 gift provides a family of four with two nights of shelter, nutritious food and presents under the tree.
SISTERING CU
We recognize that healthy communities start with safe, happy families. Our program offers hands-on help to new parents in the form of in-home support and support groups. Donations to us go to pay for training materials and gift bags for new families.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 6854, Champaign, IL 61826, or made online at sisteringcu.org.
SOCIETY FOR HOOVED ANIMAL RESCUE AND EMERGENCY
SHARE is a horse rescue located in Champaign County. Our goal is to educate people in the care of their horses. If a rescue is necessary, then the animal is taken to our rescue facility. These animals are given the care needed — hay, grain, meds and a vet visit. We receive no funding and depend totally on donations. With 40-plus horses at the facility, monetary donations are so needed. Our horses love to eat and they eat well. Every monetary donation goes directly to our horses.
How to give: Donations can be made through PayPal at s-h-a-r-e.net or mailed to 2946 County Rd. 800E, Dewey, IL 61840.
UNITED WAY OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
United Way of Champaign County brings everyone together — individuals, business, government and nonprofits — to create meaningful change in health, education and financial stability. Donations to the Community Impact Fund support our fight for solutions to systemic problems and a more equitable community.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to 5 Dunlap Ct., Savoy, IL 61874, or made online at www.uwayhelps.org.
UNITED WAY OF DANVILLE AREA
For over 90 years, the United Way of Danville Area has continued to work to ensure that every individual and family can achieve educational success, financial stability and good health through programs that in the most recent year, positively impacted over 42,000 people locally.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to 425 N Gilbert St., Suite 3, Danville, IL, 61832, or online at unitedwayda.com.
UNITING PRIDE
Uniting Pride was founded in 2009 as an organization to advocate for the equality, wellness, advocacy and visibility of the LGBTQ+ communities in Champaign County. Since then, we have been active in the community through support and social groups, community-building events, educational workshops, clothing drives, arts festivals, political advocacy and more. We could not do what we do every day at Uniting Pride without the continued financial support from donors like you.
How to give: Donations can be mailed to 1001 S. Wright St., Champaign, IL 61820, or given online at unitingpride.org/donate.
URBANA FREE LIBRARY FOUNDATION
The foundation seeks to raise money to support the Urbana Free Library — from books for all types of interests, to special programs for all interests and age groups, to a new landscaping design around the library that will spark curiosity, create quiet moments to read and reflect, use outdoor play for learning, and invigorate people through beautiful spaces.
How to give: Send donations to the Urbana Free Library Foundation, 201 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801, or give online at urbanafreelibrary.org.
THE WELL EXPERIENCE
The Well Experience is a nonprofit dedicated to the holistic health and development of girls and women. With an emphasis on providing services and resources to the most vulnerable populations, our ultimate goal is to help those in need. We welcome monetary donations to support continued programming and operations, and material contributions to support families directly (i.e. program supplies, games for family nights, gift cards for program incentives and family meals, etc.).
How to give: Send donations to P.O. Box 51, Urbana, IL, 61803, send an email to thewellexperienceinc@gmail.com or visit thewellexperience.org online.
WESLEY FOOD PANTRY
Wesley Food Pantry provides a week’s worth of healthy groceries and household supplies for our neighbors in need at two locations in Champaign-Urbana. A $26 donation can help us feed a family of four for one week.
How to give: Donations can be made at wesleypantry.org or mailed to Wesley Food Pantry, 1203 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.
WILLOW TREE MISSIONS
Willow Tree Missions is a non-profit organization serving Piatt County with the mission of eliminating domestic violence. Our resale shop provides a place where shoppers can buy items they want or need, support a great cause and help stretch their budgets much further. The funds raised through the shop pay for our family service center.
How to give: Donations of clothing and household goods can be dropped off at its resale shop at 351 W. Monroe St. in Monticello. (Check www.willowtreemissions.org for hours). Monetary donations can be sent to 301 S. Charter St., P. O. Box 591, Monticello, IL 61856, or online.
WISHES ON WHEELS OF CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Wishes on Wheels of Champaign County is in our 26th year of raising money to grant a child with a serious medical condition their wish. We are a nonprofit organization that welcomes all donations, big and small, as well as welcoming the public to join in our benefits. We strive to make a child’s wish come true, “one wish at a time.”
How to give: Donations can be mailed to Wishes on Wheels of Champaign County, P.O. Box 8135, Champaign, IL 61826.
YWCA OF THE UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS
Your donation to the YWCA of the University of Illinois empowers women by providing digital and workforce development skills training.
How to give: To donate, visit www.ywcauofi.org or give by mail at 2403 W. Springfield Ave. P1, Champaign, IL 61821.