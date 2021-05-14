When I hear someone sing beautifully or see beautiful art, I am mesmerized as these are not gifts that I feel I possess.
But I do still sing in my car and my home. No matter how I sound, it brings me much joy.
However, painting wasn’t something that I engaged in for fear of disaster. Anyone else have that same fear? During this past year, I stopped playing sports due to the pandemic and decided to try my hand at painting as a new stress outlet.
There have been the
good, the bad, and the ugly — and I have thoroughly enjoyed them all.
There are so many benefits to engaging in the arts, and we are never too old to start.
People need to pursue activities that bring purpose and meaning throughout their life.
Sometimes we can continue those same activities throughout life, and other times, due to health or disability, it is time to transition to new activities.
Expressive arts, including music, writing, dance and painting, can be therapeutic, especially as one ages.
In Today’s Geriatric Medicine magazine, Dr. Barbara Bagan highlights a laundry list of health benefits from regularly engaging in the arts that includes:
- Increasing relaxation and reducing stress
- Decreasing depression and anxiety
- Offering a sense of
- control
- Providing an opportunity for socialization and playfulness
- Increasing sense of humor
- Offering sensory stimulation
- Offering a sense of identity and self-expression
- Increasing self-esteem
- Cultivating spirituality
- Diminishing boredom
Research has also shown that the neural pathways are strengthened by engaging in modes of art, thus improving cognition and enhancing cognitive reserve.
A well-known gerontologist, Dr. Gene Cohen, conducted a national longitudinal study on quality of life.
This Creativity and Aging Study found that the arts positively affect health as individuals age.
Individuals who regularly participated in art had better overall health and fewer doctor visits and used less medications over time.
Participants also reported higher responses on mental-health assessments and engaged in more community-based activities.
All of these results look to promote health and lend themselves towards disease prevention.
If you are 60 or older, living in your home or other independent living arrangement and would like to incorporate some art into your life, Family Service’s Senior Resource Center Director, Julie Schubach, and local artist, Lori Fuller, have begun a partnership to bring more arts-based opportunities to older adults in Champaign County.
There is a current opportunity to try your hand, and stay tuned for future opportunities.
They are developing colored-pencil and watercolor kits to get out to those who are interested. This is a first-come, first-serve project. Please contact Family Service at 217-352-5100 to get registered and to receive your kit. Once registered, you can either pick up your kit, or they can arrange to deliver it to you.
These kits have the option of an online leader component in which Fuller will guide you through the art lesson. Therefore, being able to access the online instructional videos will be helpful, but not necessary to participate.
We hope you can participate and enjoy this local opportunity.
For more information on family-
life-related topics and programs, visit our local University of Illinois Extension website at web.extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/ or contact Chelsey Byers at 217-333-7672 or clbyers@illinois.edu.