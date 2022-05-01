CHAMPAIGN — Three weeks ago, Rocky Marron rang the bell at Carle Foundation Hospital — a sign to himself and other patients receiving treatment there that he had been declared cancer-free.
On Saturday, he took part in the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 10-kilometer race.
“It was tough. I won’t lie,” said the 54-year-old Paxton native, who walked the route.
Marron came back from months of treatment for colon cancer and said encouragement from people on Facebook helped to keep his spirits up. The same could be said for those lining the race route Saturday. They were there to encourage, as well.
Marron said the only reason he documented his fight against cancer via social media was because there were false rumors going around that he had only weeks to live.
“I expected maybe 30 or 40 people to reach out and show support,” Marron said.
Instead, he was getting around 400 responses.
“I never expected the amount of people who reached out to me,” Marron said. “That blew me away.
“When I got down, there were times I was in bed for four-five days and not doing well, and I’d read those things. It makes you feel lucky and blessed.”
The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the progression of Marron’s cancer.
Exhibiting symptoms something was significantly wrong, Marron was scheduled to have a colonoscopy in March 2020. Then things got shut down. No such procedures were being done.
He couldn’t have his colon scoped until about a year later, which revealed a mass. Marron began a difficult regimen of chemotherapy and radiation. He had surgery last November and had another regimen of intravenous chemo.
“That’s a doozy for sure,” Marron said. “I had some infections from the surgery. That was pretty devastating. Physically, that took a toll on me.”
His doctor told him prior to treatment to get in the best shape he could.
“He was right. It saved my butt for sure,” Marron said. “Three weeks ago Friday, I was declared cancer free.”
Marron said he was hesitant to ring the bell signaling the cancer was gone, but Carle personnel urged him to do it to encourage others there who were receiving cancer treatment.
One thing he isn’t hesitant about doing: Encouraging people to get a colonoscopy. The American Cancer Society could sign him up as a spokesman. He’s a believer and has been telling as many people as he can to get the procedure done. It’s duck soup compared to what he has gone through.
A probation officer in Ford County, Marron is glad he is able to walk for exercise again.
“I’m not a professional at this. I just like to walk and listen to music,” he said. “If I can get a medal, what the heck. The Illinois Marathon, what a tremendous job they do — the organization of the whole thing, the encouragement they have throughout the course.”
He’s also looking forward to going back to broadcasting Paxton-Buckley-Loda football games on WPXN radio this fall — something he was unable to do for the first time in 20 years last year.
Rooters along the way
Family, friends and community members came out en masse to line the route to encourage all race participants.
One of those making a lot of racket was Urbana’s Tona Ambrose, who hauled out her cowbell to give the participants a boost.
“You can tell the people who make eye contact with you it’s like, “Thank you,’” Ambrose said. “Other people, it’s like they’re just out for a morning run.”
In addition to the humans, a dog barked its encouragement nearby, perhaps wishing it could run, too.
Ambrose said her family is in the encouraging business when it comes to events like these.
“I’ve done a lot of 5Ks, and my husband’s a track coach,” Ambrose said. “We’re all about encouraging the runner right to the finish. It’s funny how a simple cow bell and somebody yelling, ‘You can do this,’ can push you to the finish.”
Ambrose participated in the 5K Friday evening with her future daughter-in-law who also ran the 10K Saturday.
Her daughter-in-law told her the night before “there was someone running around the whole time encouraging everyone. She said that made such a difference.”
Robert Perry of Urbana probably would have been touring the half-marathon course Saturday were it not for having run in the Nashville, Tenn., marathon last weekend. Instead, he was at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street to give the participants a boost.
He said the local route is a lot more conducive to long-distance running than Nashville’s is.
“There were 17,000 runners last week in Nashville,” Perry said. “It started out at 60 degrees at 7 o’clock. By noon, it was like 85. It just shot up really fast.”
What made it especially difficult were the hills.
“I didn’t know it was so hilly there,” he said.
A veteran of four marathons, Perry said he didn’t start running long-distance until 2018 at the urging of his doctor to get some exercise.
As Perry clapped and yelled out words of optimism, a runner dressed like Abe Lincoln ran by carrying a Ukraine flag. At Nashville he saw two runners dressed as UPS drivers, carrying boxes.
Along Race Street, Andrew Gravlin and son Michael of Monticello urged along runners and walkers, one of whom was Andrew’s wife, who was doing the half-marathon. Their oldest son did the 10K. Michael ran the mile, although, like his dad, he isn’t much of a long-distance-running fan.
Added Andrew: “Somebody’s got to be chasing me for me to run.”
But he does get in the spirit. Many times he will try to run the last couple of miles with his wife during a marathon for encouragement.
“It definitely helps toward the end, just seeing someone you know cheering you on,” he said. “And even people you don’t know cheering you on definitely gives you a little pickup.”
A triumphant return
As race director Jan Sheeley waited at Memorial Stadium, the final 50 runners were finishing the course. The youth run was due to start about an hour later.
“We are pretty happy” with how the day’s events went, she said. “The humidity seemed to catch some people off guard. Our medical has handled that really well.”
The rain faucet, which opened half a dozen times, sometimes hard, wasn’t enough to hamper events significantly.
“We are just so blessed and grateful we were able to have it,” Seeley said. “That’s the overwhelming thing. The 5K (Friday) night was crazy, the energy.”
It was like everyone was giving out one big cheer for the freedom from pandemic regulations — a cheer of excitement, a cheer of relief.
The 62-year-old Seeley said she has been blessed with a rush of youthful energy this year. She arrived at Memorial Stadium at 5 a.m., then headed to the starting line and worked the half-marathon/10K split. Then she moved over to First Street to make sure the half-marathoners were being directed correctly toward the finish before heading back to the stadium, greeting and handing out medals. Clean-up was expected to end mid-afternoon.
Seeley wasn’t expecting to crash at the end of races Saturday. She planned to have her traditional Papa Del’s pizza and beer party at her house with about 15 family and friends — and then celebrate with another 60 on Sunday.
“I will sleep Sunday night,” she said.
Seeley has been working about 18 hours a day for the last month.
“I have found a well-spring of energy and wake up at 2 or 3 o’clock,” she said. “It’s surprising how much I can get done at that time of the day.”
Things won’t slow down for her until June when it will go from “super busy” to just “normal busy.”