The Starting Line | 50 states, 50 races: Bill Dey's ultimate ultramarathon adventure
Every race is a story, and Champaign’s Bill Dey has 50 of them to tell.
His most recent story started at 7,000 feet up on a mountainside in Hawaii, in the rain and cold, at the nighttime start of the Under the Moon 50-kilometer race (31 miles) in June. True to the race’s name, after about two hours, the skies cleared and Dey was under the light of a full moon. He could see the slopes of Mauna Kea to his right and the sweep of the ocean to his left.
“It was really peaceful and super quiet and just beautiful,” Dey said.
When he finished early the next morning, he completed his quest to run an ultramarathon in all 50 states.
Dey ran his first ultramarathon (a race of any distance longer than the 26.2 miles of a marathon) in 2000 at The Huff 50K Trail Run in Indiana. He and his wife, Becky, had been running a lot of half-marathons on trails, and Dey wanted to set new goals for himself, but he didn’t want to run a road marathon.
He ran several ultras in Illinois, including Howl at the Moon at Kennekuk Cove County Park in Vermilion County, and then met a group of trail runners who ran ultramarathons and traveled to races out of state.
“I had no goal of doing 50 states. It was the adventure of going someplace new, running a new race and meeting new people,” Dey said.
When he first began running very long races, there were many states that didn’t host an ultramarathon. Then their popularity exploded, and now ultras can be found in every state.
Most of Dey’s ultras have been 50 kilometers, but he’s run two 100-mile races, in Ohio in 2004 and in North Carolina in 2005, and 10 50-mile races. His fastest 50K was 5 hours, 9 minutes, and his fastest 50-miler was 9:35. In the last few years, though, he’s been walking races rather than running, because walking is easier on his body after going through some injuries.
Dey enjoys being on trails and out in nature and the scenery of ultramarathons.
He also enjoys the camaraderie of traveling to races with other people. And the races can be social, even if he is alone on the trail for much of the time. The pace of the races is different, with most participants moving more slowly because of the distance they have to cover.
“It’s unlike other races. Even when you’re running, no one’s out of breath,” he said.
His favorite race is the Bighorn 50-mile race in the mountains in Wyoming.
“Most of it was completely inaccessible by roads. You’re just out in the wild,” Dey said. “Even in June, there were places where the snow hadn’t melted yet and you were running through snow. There were places where you could fall to your death. It was one scenic vista after another. It was really cool.”
The conditions he’s run in have varied widely.
The Wild Idaho 50K had him running straight up a mountain and straight back down, then running straight up another mountain and back down.
“The terrain was so steep, it was hard to run downhill. It took 14 hours,” Dey said.
He ran in 105 degrees and no shade in Oklahoma.
The Great Eastern Endurance Run in Virginia was in the Blue Ridge Mountains and along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
“It was advertised as a super-scenic race with spectacular views, and it was socked in with clouds,” Dey said. “There were signs saying ‘Scenic view,’ and we couldn’t see anything but clouds.”
He ran a 12-hour race in Alaska on the University of Alaska’s cross-country ski course. He was surprised to see streetlights along the trail through the woods before realizing that most skiing in Alaska would be done in the dark.
When Dey was in a small town in New Jersey for an ultrarunning festival, the streets were filled with people who weren’t runners but fans of the 1980 film “Friday the 13th” who were taking selfies in front of locations from the movie.
“The race was at a youth camp in the woods, miles from everything, which was only slightly creepy,” Dey said.
Even though he’s finished an ultramarathon in every state, Dey is still racing.
This week, he’s doing the Heartland 100K race (62 miles) in Kansas — a distance he’s never done. He’s considering another 100-mile race next year.
“I’m always looking for new races that are interesting,” Dey said.
Jodi Heckel, a writer for the University of Illinois News Bureau, is a runner and triathlete. You can email her at
prairieathlete@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter (@jodiheckel). Her blog is at news-gazette.com/blogs/starting-line.