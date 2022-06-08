University Laboratory High School grad and University of Illinois student Zona Hrnjak of Urbana, right, poses with Illini 4000 teammate Peter Katsogianos on Saturday along the Maumee River in Ohio as they and the other members of the bicycling group completed a leg from Perrysbug, Ohio, to Fort Wayne, Ind., while riding across the country this summer to raise money to fight cancer. The crew will breeze through Champaign today for a reception at the UI Cancer Center.