If not for COVID-19, you might see Don Roberts of Urbana working out today at what was Mettler Center. On his 90th birthday.
Pre-pandemic, that’s where he took strength and spin classes. Instead, the retired University of Illinois business professor will be on the training bike in his basement. He rides 20 minutes three times a week.
Roberts worked on campus for more than 30 years and helped start the executive MBA program, daughter Wendy Alcumbrac said. He retired in the early 2000s.
Roberts, a native of Newark, Ohio, earned his undergraduate degree from Denison University. He came to Illinois for his master’s degree, served in the Army and got his doctorate from Stanford.
An avid cyclist, Roberts still likes to go on long rides. He takes two trips a year to Wisconsin, where the group rides more than 200 miles over the course of a week. When he is not on the bike, Roberts likes to read and follow Illinois sports.
Roberts and wife Gay just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary.
His three children are scattered throughout the country. Wendy lives in Crete, son Spencer is in Arizona and daughter Melissa is in Georgia. They arranged for a big yard sign in front of Roberts’ home near Yankee Ridge Elementary School. They will talk later on Zoom and food will be delivered from Olive Garden, one of Roberts’ favorites.
Wendy came to Urbana last weekend to bring her dad a refurbished laptop. It was the first time they had seen each other since March.