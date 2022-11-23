Martin Gruebele is a master of endurance.
He’s done 22 Ironman triathlons; the Badwater Ultramarathon, a 135-mile race across Death Valley; and Race Across America, a 3,000-mile bicycle race across the country. Even so, his most recent race involved distances that are hard to fathom.
In August, Gruebele completed his first ultratriathlon, the Deca Ultratriathlon World Championship in Buchs, Switzerland. He covered the distance of 10 Ironman triathlons — 24 miles of swimming, 1,120 miles of biking and 262 miles of running.
“I want to do something where I’m not sure beforehand whether I can do it or not,” said Gruebele, a chemistry professor and biophysicist at the University of Illinois. “Something sufficiently tough that I’m not sure I’ll be able to finish it. I want to do something unknown.”
While Gruebele was the one swimming, biking and running, “it’s a team race. People think of it as this one person who does this super-long race, but without a crew, you can’t do it,” he said.
His crew was Lloyd Munjanja, a UI chemistry professor and assistant dean, and a runner and cyclist; and Jay Yost, the COO of Owens Funeral Home and an ultracyclist. They provided Gruebele with food, drinks, changes of clothing and medical supplies on the course, and monitored his weight and physical condition.
It’s a job Gruebele described as “boredom punctuated by sudden demands. It takes more than regular friendship to give up two weeks of time to sit in a cold tent in the open air.”
Gruebele’s main concern for the 50-meter outdoor pool swim was whether he would have any pain in his left shoulder, after partially tearing his rotator cuff in a bike crash in April 2021. He had no pain during training, but at roughly one-third of the way into the swim, he started feeling pain that eventually became excruciating. He took a four-hour rest break, but the pain became so bad that he couldn’t swim any stroke with his left arm. He held it outstretched in front of him and swam only with his right arm.
Gruebele expected the swim would take him 18 hours, but it ended up taking nearly 26 hours. He finished just 90 minutes ahead of the cutoff time and was the last person out of the water.
The bike course was a 5.5-mile loop along the Rhine River. The pain in Gruebele’s arm improved, but he accidentally took a road branching off the course in the dark and hit a parked car, ending up with cuts and scrapes on his legs.
Then he encountered a problem he’d never had before — Shermer’s Neck, a condition in which the neck muscles become so fatigued from being in the aero position on the bike that they can no longer support the head.
“I was totally unprepared for that. I was really devastated,” he said.
Yost and Munjanja built a neck support onto his aerobars from packages of menstrual pads. Gruebele rested his chin on them and continued biking through 30 hours of cold rain. Because he continued riding while other competitors waited out the weather in their tents, he moved from last after the swim to fifth place by the time he finished biking.
The run, Gruebele said, was “really where the race starts. The swim and the bike are just to get you tired.”
He ran on a 0.75-mile path. After about a day and a half of running, Munjanja noticed “the lean” — Gruebele was leaning to one side while running, too fatigued to hold himself upright. He had experienced the lean previously during another endurance event, and he had a masseur on call, ready to massage his lower back muscles. He also brought a corset to wear around his waist to keep him upright. Neither were necessary. With a few hours of rest, the lean went away.
He also got painful blisters after he switched to a different pair of shoes on Day 3 of the run.
Grueble estimated he would finish in nine days and 17 hours. His actual finish time was nine days and 23 hours; the six-hour difference was the extra time it took him to finish the swim without the use of his left arm. He swam for one day, biked for four-and-a-half days and ran for four days, with the rest of the time spent sleeping or eating.
Gruebele placed fifth overall and masters world champion (for competitors over age 40; Gruebele is 58). He was the only American finisher, after four European competitors who were all at least 13 years younger than him.
“The profile of the people who do those kinds of things is they just don’t quit,” he said. “As long as you keep moving, even if you have to crawl, even if you have to swim with one arm, you find some way. Those are the people who finish these races.”