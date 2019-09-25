Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
Once a week, we’ll hand over our Snapchat account (News-Gazette) to our correspondents for behind-the-scenes tours.
On Friday, St. Joseph-Ogden senior Mallory Ames (@amesmallory) will take us behind the scenes at homecoming, from the academic assembly to the football game and everything in between. Ames loves SJ-O because "it is full of opportunities and has a place for everyone. Our school has amazing faculty that has an honest desire to better the student body in education and extra-curricular activities."
On to this week's report:
Academy High
Chinese class celebrated the Moon Festival by making moon cakes on Sept. 13. Pictured, from left, are Myank Hirani, Jack Wiarda, Shashank Hirani, Sierra Freund, Caden Green, William Ding, Collete Tichenor and Cassie Colmenares. — Megan Wiarda
ALAH
This year, ALAH High School has the pleasure of hosting Marta Guillen as a foreign exchange student. Marta is from Cabrera de Mar, Spain, which is a small town similar to Arthur, and is located near Barcelona. She will be staying with three different families throughout the year. — Kenli Nettles
Arcola
At Saturday’s homecoming dance — the theme was “Around The World” — Diego Perez and Rocio Gomez were named king and queen. — Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong
Students were asked to paint their handprints on their class poster (pictured is the one from seniors). Principal Darren Loschen is always saying “be nice,” and these posters made students feel included. The posters all hang in the cafeteria. — Emily Rogers
BHRA
In a match against Hoopeston Area on Sept. 17, senior Emily Meidel broke the all-time volleyball kills record, passing Kandy Lindsey’s mark set in 1999. — Gabriel Martinez
Blue Ridge
The marketing class took a field trip to Busch Stadium for a Cardinals game. The choir took a field trip to see the musical “Hamilton.” And on Saturday, the marching band competed at the Mount Zion Music Fest and placed third in Class 1A. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Senior cross-country standout Luke Manolakes (season-best time of 15:30 at Peoria’s Detweiller Park) was selected Athlete of the Week. Also, seniors Anushka Agrawal, Min-Seung Kang and Juliann Xu were selected as National Merit semifinalists for the 2019-2020 school year. — Hailey Choi
Central
On Saturday, the girls’ swim team placed fifth at the annual Charger Invitational. Pictured, from top left, are Amalie Johnson, Brianna Freeburg, Caroline Hartman, Emma Wurl, Samantha Cook, Hope Lee, Emily Hettinger, Emery Czys, Liara Aber and Maya Keeble. - Julia Wilson
Cissna Park
During Yearbook Week. students dressed up each day. Pictured: Harrison Young, Jeremy Day, Kristen Walder, Audrey Kaeb, Bridgette Beltran, Emily Hylbert, James Yergler and Ryan King — all juniors — on Class Color Day. — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
Ahead of homecoming on Oct, 5, students are going above and beyond with some of the proposals. Pictured: Lukas Burleson, Dylan Watson, Ricky Oakley, Tyler Surprenant, Bryer White, John Blakley and Kenzie Wells. Also: Emma Martin and Leilani Islam. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Anastasia Campe (second from left) and Daneigh Burk (center) of Fisher are participating in the Prairieland CEO program, a new class offered at Fisher, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley aimed toward future business owners. Photo courtesy Vivid Studios Inc. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
The varsity cheerleading squad helped “cheer for the cure” at Friday’s home football game against BHRA. The students played and cheered in honor of acquaintances lost to cancer. Pictured (left to right): Sydnie Spires, Abigail Tansy, Cecilia Boyd, Madison Cordes, Aubrie Hinchman, Olivia McDaniel, Chelby Hall, Mackenzie Cavanaugh, Shelby Siddens, Lilli Hutson, Abigail Kleiner, Jacklynn Taylor, Alexia Fellers. — Chelby Hall
GCMS
Seniors are working hard to build their float for homecoming week (theme: Retro Mario). It will be on display during Thursday’s parade. Pictured, back row, from left, are Brooke Beyers, Abby Spiller, Tanner Cribbett, Nick Culler, Karson Davis, Summer Roesch, Riley Cushman, Maci Bielfeldt, Cade Elliott, Ethan Freehill, Keegan Kutemeier, Noah Martin, Bryce Boundy and Chase Pondel; and front row, from left, Kelsee Cliff, Sierra Hileman, Emma Kurtenbach, Hannah Cliff, Hannah Hathaway, Mady Schutte, Emily Clinton, Rylee Tompkins, Ethan Duke and Payton Kean. — Sierra Hileman
Heritage
On Saturday, homecoming royalty was crowned. Pictured are King Christian Ziemnisky and Queen Olivia Sorensen with the court and the 2018 royalty. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Yearbook staffers learned how to take pictures with different types of cameras. Pictured are Tara Sullivan, Kaitlyn Coffey and Allison Pickett practicing their craft. — Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
Seniors won the weeklong homecoming competition that featured games such as musical chairs (won by senior Jack Kramer) and Plunger Relay, celebrating with the traditional group jog through the hallways of the school. — Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour
Ahead of Friday’s homecoming game, players Nicholas Liagridonis and JT Murphy were radio guests on ‘Servpro Prep Football Confidential’ on WDWS 1400-AM and WHMS 97.5-FM on Monday night.
Oakwood
Kade Anderson and Aubrey Wells were king and queen at the Hollywood-themed homecoming dance that capped off a week of float building, CometFest, pep assembly and a football win. The seniors won CometFest, and juniors won pep assembly and float building (Indiana Jones). — Maecii Barabas
PBL
Make-A-Wish Foundation made a dream come true for senior Braden Mutchmore at Friday’s football game. He was gifted a Polaris ATV that was driven on the field by professional monster truck driver Tom Meents. — Emma Schuler
St. Joseph-Ogden
The Maroon Platoon held jersey night for a volleyball match against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Leaders of the student cheering section include, front row, from left, Isabelle Vliet, Emily Hardimon, Zoey Witruk; and second row, Conner Hodge, Brady Buss, Crayton Burnett, Blake Dable, Chance Izard, Lori Hoveln (sponsor), Payton Grimsley, Bailey Dowling, Hannah Dukeman, Payton Cain; and third row, JordanKelly and Drew Coursey. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
Josie Carmien, Abby Goad, Allie Trame and many other seniors kicked off homecoming week with the first parking spot painting party, students painting about 25 spots. The day wrapped up with the macho volleyball tournament and annual chili cookoff. — Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork
Junior Brady Tevebaugh is the starting kicker for the Storm, which is coming off conference wins against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville. — Autumn Lange
Schlarman
Homecoming court attendants dressed up for “Tacky Tourist Day” last Tuesday. Back (left to right): Noah Garriott Peter Rongey, Gabe Huddleston, Cole Carnahan, Marcus Blurton, and Vaughn Black; Front (left to right): Natalie Vasquez, Lauren Barnette, Suzet Sermersheim, Mae Grace Medlin, Emma Bogen, and Isabelle Peters. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
To kick off homecoming week, seniors began designing their traditional “senior jeans,” which they’ll customize and then wear to Friday’s football game. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
Around 100 students walked out of class on Friday to participate in the global climate strike movement, marching around the UI Quad to the Alma Mater for a rally. The goal: raise awareness, encourage divestment from fossil fuels and investment in renewable energy from the university, and support the Illinois Clean Energy Jobs Act. Pictured (courtesy Kanittha Fay) are Salma El-Naggar, Sophia Schmitz, Angelynn Huang, Nicole Southey and Samaia Jones, among other Uni students. — Erin Minor
Unity
Tyler Gadbury and Elyce Knudsen were crowned homecoming king and queen at Saturday’s dance. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
About 60 students walked out Friday in support of the national climate strike. Among them: Liberty Gibb, Isaac Gewirth, Stav Kramer, Megan Paluska, Azure Rubel, Aaron Lyubansky and Michael Tessene, who stood together to address the crowd. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
Homecoming week kicked off with powderpuff football and macho volleyball. Although Ragin Baker was an all-star quarterback, the seniors fell to the sophomores but beat the freshman for a third place title. The senior boys were second to the juniors in macho volleyball despite several great hits and digs from Sam Reno, Ierik Sorenson and Kehm Shirley. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Juniors (pictured) Chance Bays, Jenna Kingrey, Ethan Stoner and others took time out on Sunday to work on Hallway Wars decorations. Instead of traditional homecoming floats, each class decorates its hallway according to the theme (this year it’s “Famous Cities”). The hallways are then judged by staff members. — Emma Myers
