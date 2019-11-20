Welcome to Year 4 of High School Confidential, an award-winning project made possible by aspiring student journalists from every corner of our circulation area. Each Wednesday through May, they’ll tell us what’s happening in their hallways at news-gazette.com.
This year’s panelists:
Academy - Megan Wiarda
ALAH - Kenli Nettles
Arcola - Patty Rodriguez
Armstrong-Potomac - Emily Rogers
Bement - Braden Fogerson
BHRA - Gabe Martinez
Blue Ridge - Kalyn Warner
Centennial - Hailey Choi
Central - Julia Wilson
Chrisman - Lindsey Franz
Cissna Park - Abbi Kaeb
Danville - Leilani Islam
DeLand-Weldon - Tori Billingsley
Fisher - Sidney Sievers
G-RF - Chelby Hall
GCMS - Sierra Hileman
Heritage - Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston - Erin Anderson
Judah Christian - Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour - Rachel Myers
Milford - Sam Conley
Monticello - Addison Wichus
Monticello - Mary Grace Ross
Oakwood - Maecii Barabas
PBL - Emma Schuler
Rantoul - Veronica Duddleston
St. Joseph-Ogden - Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More - Noelle Schacht
Salt Fork - Autumn Lange
Schlarman - Farrah Anderson
Tuscola - Emma Zimmer
Uni High - Samaia Jones
Uni High - Erin Minor
Unity - Kimberly Pruetting
Urbana - Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove - Grace Hutchison
Westville - Emma Myers
On to this week's report:
Academy High
During a Qualitative Foundations class, freshmen engaged in an egg-dropping activity where they were provided budget to buy what would help protect the egg. Pictured from lef: Xander Dennis, Ian Weible, Teo Sehitoglu and Rachel Reon. — Megan Wiarda
Arcola
On Friday, students performed mock trials at the Douglas County Courthouse in Tuscola. — Patty Rodriguez
Bement
Luke Rogers delivered a speech at the school’s Veterans Day assembly, attended by students, faculty and staff as well as veterans from the area. — Braden Fogerson
Blue Ridge
Band members attended Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis. Also, Key Club hosted a successful blood drive at the school. — Kalyn Warner
Centennial
Students and faculty celebrated Academic Letter Night on Thursday. Sophomores through seniors who passed criteria for selection were invited and allowed to invite a teacher who they admired most. — Hailey Choi
Champaign Central
Interact Club — led by officers Anya Shannon and Katrina Schideman — held its annual 5K on Saturday. Central chemistry teacher Tom Gelsthorpe clocked in with the fastest time while the club raised $2,200 for Salt & Light. “I’m glad that we were able to help the community and have fun while doing it,” Shannon said. — Julia Wilson
Chrisman
As a prom fundraiser, the junior class hosted the annual Junior Carnival Variety Show and Dance at the high school. Sophomores Kendrew Greene and Clara Wheeler won king and queen for raising the most money. — Lyndsey Franz
Cissna Park
On Fridays, the seniors work on Genius Hour Projects to help make a difference to those around them. Pictured (top): Lanna Kaeb, Nora Kaeb and Abbi Kaeb teaching first-graders about Tanzania; (bottom left) Payton Kaeb and Micah Waldbeser building a to-scale barn; (bottom right) Keegan Boyle and Penn Stoller building new work tables for the Ag Shop. — Abbi Kaeb
Danville
Model UN decorated a veterans-themed tree for Danville’s annual Festival Of Trees. Pictured: Roselyn Ramos, Leilani Islam, Makenna Fletcher. — Leilani Islam
Fisher
Students were inducted into National Honors Society at the annual fall sports awards. NHS also had a food drive for a local pantry. Pictured, left to right (front row); Shelby Zahnd, Elizabeth Hallden, Kyleigh Kiogima, Addison Musick, Cale Horsch, Andrew Ferguson and Sidney Sievers; (back row) William Shook, Carson Brozenec, Jake Cochran, Jed Chow, Will Delaney, Ashley Smith, Bradley Grieser, Emily Cheek, Claire Hortin and Karly Kiogima. — Sidney Sievers
Georgetown-Ridge Farm
Varsity basketball players — Gavan Shelton, Kaden Mingee and Cale Steinbaugh — took part in The News-Gazette’s Faces of the Winter project on Sunday in Champaign. — Chelby Hall
Heritage
On Saturday, Villa Grove and Heritage athletes and band members honored area veterans at Meet the Player Night. — Lynnae Struck
Hoopeston Area
Tghe annual Community Veteran’s Day Assembly featured a keynote address and performances by the Hoopeston Community Children’s Choir and the high school band and chorus. Photo by Carl Ankenbrand. – Erin Anderson
Judah Christian
During a Veteran’s Day chapel, the student choir (led by Naro Anderson) and band (led by Ralph Whitsitt) honored those who served by performing songs such as Hymn to the Fallen, Star-Spangled Banner and Procession of the Patriots. — Brayden Riesberg
Mahomet-Seymour
Sports award-winners were recognized for strong performances this season on Nov. 13. Pictured from left: Nathaniel Lundstrom, Joseph Scheele, Brandon Collins, Noah Crowley, Sera Lane, Isabella Davenport, Annie Bao, Kayin Garner, Jade Harms and Elizabeth Sims. — Rachel Myers
Milford
Cooper Frerichs, Cara Warren and Reagan Hanson of the “Talk About A Murder” cast members took time to pose for a picture. — Jakai Martin
Monticello
Emelia Ness (right center) and Mattie Lieb (left center) were joined by family members to announce their commitment to Illinois State. Both played a major role in the success of the school’s track program. — Addison Wichus
Oakwood
Comet Madness kicked off the start of girls’ and boys’ basketball season on Friday. Also, senior Katelyn Young signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Murray State. — Maecii Barabas
Paxton-Buckley-Loda
Band held its annual Veteran’s Day concert for students and members of the communit, playing music that honored those who have served and those who are serving. Band director Timothy Hess told the history of “Taps.” Officers of FFA folded the flag during the song “Hymn to the Fallen.” — Emma Schuler
Salt Fork
Students made gingerbread houses for the Festival of Trees. Pictured: Cassie Ferber, Tate Johnson and Brady Tevebaugh. — Autumn Lange
St. Joseph-Ogden
National Honor Society completed its Fall Service Project. The school raised money to purchase fleece so that the NHS members could make tie blankets to be donated to Carle Foundation Hospital NICU. Pictured: (front row) Payton Cain, Drew Coursey, Hannah Rajilich, Faith Dahman, Hannah Dukeman, Taylor Barnes, Kristen Costa, Issy Brooks, Tessa Smith, Mazie Ronk, Indira Robinson and Mallory Ames; middle row) Brayden Wendt, Tyson Madsen, Josh Sexton, Zoey Witruk, Atleigh Hamilton, Eliza Lewis, Shelby Kofoot and Sophia Martlage; (back row) Evan Schmitz, Brendan Cooperider, Eric Poe, Jared Lofrano (NHS Sponsor), Flannery McCorkle, Lucas Grindley, Erica Guelfi and Jenna Schaefer. — Mallory Ames
St. Thomas More
On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the drama department is putting on “Puffs,” a story about the Hufflepuffs from everyone’s favorite wizarding school. Among those in starring roles: Ben Croft, Abby Deptula and Aidan Beckett. — Noelle Schacht
Schlarman
The Class of 2020 congratulated one of its own, Capria Brown, on signing to play basketball at Dayton. Brown is a back-to-back state champion and made her 1,000th point last season. — Farrah Anderson
Tuscola
During a lunch meeting, more than 50 Fellowship of Christian Athletes gathered for a picture after each member wrote an encouraging message to then hand to other students. — Emma Zimmer
Uni High
On Saturday, the girls’ swim team placed second at the IHSA sectional meet in Urbana. Reed Broaders set a pool record with her wins in the 100-yard butterfly and backstroke, and Sally Ma set pool records with her wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Pictured: Zoey Muller-Hinnant, Alice Gao, Reed Broaders, Sally Ma, Angelynn Huang, Elise Maurer, Andrea Torelli, Stefania Dzhaman and Pomona Carrington-Hoekstra. — Erin Minor
Unity
History and Civis teacher Roger Kleiss caved into Ashlyn Yeazel’s request to do her own filibuster, challenging him to being able to talk for four hours straight. Betting a gift card to Taco Bell, she spoke about anything and everything between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., winning the bet and impressing Unity students and herself as well. — Kim Pruetting
Urbana
AP Psychology classes took a field trip to Chicago to visit the Museum of Contemporary Art. Pictured left to right: Tabeeb Khandaker, Isaac Sosnoff, Jacob Barker, Emma Fristoe, Johnny Wright and Alyssa Pankau. — Molly Sweeney
Villa Grove
On Friday, students wore blue and gold to support the snack pack program, which provides snacks to students who do not have food at home for the weekends. — Grace Hutchison
Westville
Board Game Club was introduced last year as a part of Project Success. It’s an opportunity for students who might not be interested in sports or academic clubs to join others with the same interests. — Emma Myers
News-Gazette