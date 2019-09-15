Corn gathered from Morrow plots 3 and 5, with signs indicating the conditions under which each crop was grown. The left two piles represent fields planted with only corn every year and the signs read 'No Treatment' and 'Manure Limestone Phosphate,' left to right. The right two piles represent fields planted with corn, oats and clover rotation every year and the signs read 'No Treatment' and 'Manure Limestone Phosphate.'