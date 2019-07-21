I realize things happen that are out of our control. I do my best to be understanding and patient, but when it affects garbage pick-up, I may get a little salty (kid slang for “crabby” ... I have no idea how “salty” even remotely makes sense). After an additional week of accumulating garbage, I was really looking forward to pick-up day. The night before, I asked for some help.
“Hey Thomas, the garbage can is overflowing, and it’s supposed to be windy tonight. Can you help me squish down the garbage, please?”
“Sure,” he said.
Since I’m considerate, I had the garbage can shoved into the corner of the garage. “The walls can hold up two sides,” I explained, “and so you don’t fall, I’ll keep the other sides stable.”
“What are you talking about?”
I put on elbow-high purple rubber gloves. “I’m going to keep you safe while you’re stomping down the garbage.”
“Why do I have to stomp it? Why can’t you?”
“I already have the gloves on,” I held up my hands. “In case any of the garbage falls out, I don’t want to get my hands and arms icky.”
“Why are all the bags stacked on top of each other? It’s twice the size of the garbage can. It’s so high, what am I supposed to hold onto?”
“The ceiling,” I suggested.
He didn’t even respond.
Thomas pulled a step stool next to the garbage can. “How on earth did you even get the bags up there?”
“I tied ’em tight and tossed ’em like a ninja would.”
“I still don’t understand why you can’t do this,” he said, throwing the extra bags onto the floor.
“Garbage is basically nature in a decomposing form and you know I don’t do nature. However, if I had waders and boots, I’d be totally suited up and already have this job finished.”
Thomas braced his hand on the wall. “Don’t let go. I do NOT want to fall.”
“No worries. I want to stay clean. Wait,” I grabbed a bag. “You can do at least two at a time. Time’s a-wastin’.”
As Thomas stepped into the can, there was a bit of wobbling. His weight and the lopsided bags made it a bit difficult to keep his balance.
“Wow. This is heavy,” I said. “Do you think you can keep the can from moving around so much? I’m a ninja, not a weightlifter.”
“You do understand how stomping works, right? I have to move around to get it all down.”
“Fine, do it your way.”
By the third bag, I was quite impressed with Thomas. He was getting pretty good at it. I was reminded of the classic Lucille Ball scene when she was stomping grapes. “You got this, Lucy,” I laughed. “Hey, when you’re done can we go roller-skating?”
“What?” Thomas asked, confused.
“I was just thinking about the I Love Lucy show, which made me think about wine, which made me think about the wine glass you broke, which reminded me that it was the last surviving one from our wedding set, which reminded me that we have a wedding to go to next week and should probably get a gift, which made me think about the time we got Michelle and her husband two plants and told her to make sure to keep them alive cuz when they die so will her marriage, which made me feel kinda bad that slipped out of my mouth because what if the plants do die she might blame me and that made me think of roller skating, cuz when I need to work through a feeling, I cope best by going really fast on eight wheels then taking the curves on four. Living on the edge brings life into full perspective.”
“Thanks for clearing that up,” Thomas shook his head.
“No problem.”
“Hey, self-proclaimed ninja,” Thomas said, “can you please throw me the last bag?”
“Sure.”
As I was planning my roller-skating outfit, I didn’t notice that the final bag wasn’t fully tied ... and the opening was pointed my direction. In hindsight, I’m pretty sure Thomas was aware of it. He WAS a bit salty about having to be the one doing the stomping.
His foot came down, extra hard in my opinion, and decomposing nature flew from the hole and covered me.
And then I projectile vomited milk and the entire package of Oreos I had just eaten. Thomas jumped clear of the garbage can, causing it to teeter then slowly fall toward me. I tried to hold it up, but my rubber gloves were all gunky and I couldn’t get any traction. I landed on the ground spread-eagle, and one after the other, the bags landed on me.
Thomas leaned over. “Well, at least your hands and arms are clean.”
“Aargh!”
“And since you’re already filthy, you can finish the job,” he smiled turned on his heel and carefully tip-toed out of the garage.
Well played, Thomas!