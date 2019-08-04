Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath when she’s not traveling around. You can follow Pink Salt on Instagram (@pinksaltchicago) and learn more about all the restaurants at Fulton Galley at fultongalley.org. You can follow Birdland on Instagram (@BirdlandLetters) and Twitter (@BirdlandLetters). Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.