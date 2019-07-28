Champaign Public Library
Main Library, 200 W. Green St.
Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.
At 2 p.m. today at the main library, check out Springfield-based Ben Bedford’s “American portrait songwriting” at this month’s all-ages In Concert at CPL performance. Hailed as a “masterful storyteller” by The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bedford is touring after releasing his fifth album.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, try chair yoga with Steve Willette from the Living Yoga Center as part of the Fit & Fabulous series. The series is designed for all abilities and mobilities.
At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, kids and families can attend a glow-in-the-dark show with juggling, magic and comedy by Troy Roark. Roark uses black lights and UV technology for space-age effects.
For information about free events and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.
Urbana Free Library
210 W. Green St.
Teen Open Lab continues every Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. all summer in Lewis Auditorium. Take part in music recording, 3-D printing, sewing, reading, drawing, crafting, gaming and film-making, or just hang out.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, library staffers will be at the Urbana Park District’s Play Days in the Park at Victory Park. Join us for activities, sign up for a library card and learn about library resources.
From 4 to 4 p.m. Friday in Lewis Auditorium, hear how Master Gardeners transformed Megan’s Garden at the library. The mural by Glenn Davies that adorns the window well outside the children’s room now has a living garden to also enjoy. A talk and slide presentation will describe the planning and planting of the garden, which can now be viewed from the windows of the children’s room, as well as from outside. Meet Master Gardener Christina Nordholm and hear about her project to add a flowering dimension to the mural honoring Megan Spitze. The transformation of Megan’s Garden was made possible with support from the Friends of The Urbana Free Library. Megan’s Garden was made possible by a gift to The Urbana Free Library Foundation from Robert and Hazel Spitze, Glenna Dean Spitze and Christopher Taylor Franklin in memory of Megan.
For information about services at the library, go to urbanafreelibrary.org.
Danville Public Library
319 N. Vermilion St.
At 5 p.m. Monday in the first-floor meeting room, attend Marvel-ous Movie Mondays.
On Saturday in the first-floor meeting room, attend the Take-a-Bow summer reading finale party, with awards at 1 p.m. and “Sounds like Science” by Mad Science of St. Louis at 2 p.m. The event is for kids of all ages; children under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.
For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.