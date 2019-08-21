Meg Makes | Peanut sauce jazzes up a variety of foods
My husband, Rob, recently concocted an excellent but simple dinner. He made a decadent peanut sauce and served it over grilled ribs.
The ingredients are pretty common, but I think using a nice smooth peanut butter and coconut milk give it something special.
I’ll be honest with you — I would probably eat this peanut sauce on chicken or even served over ice cream, given the opportunity. It’s the perfect blend of creamy, savory and the tiniest bit sweet. You won’t be disappointed with this easy-enough-for-a-weeknight dinner.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.