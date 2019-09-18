Meg Makes | Versatile pasta salad a crowd-pleaser
My family has been enjoying this pasta salad all summer. It truly has something for everyone: My husband approves of the bacon, I like the mustardy dressing, and my toddler daughter seems to find at least one different acceptable ingredient each time we make it.
This version calls for Brussels sprouts and a tomato, but you can make it with whatever produce you have on hand. We even had some cooked broccoli left over from a different meal, and threw it in after the fact. It fit in perfectly.
You can also choose your favorite shape of pasta. We’ve tried it with rotini, bow ties and most recently, a specialty spinach pasta. I’m pretty sure you can’t go wrong, whatever you try.
Meg Dickinson is a communications professional who spends many waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.