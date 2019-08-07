“Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me. Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me; thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou annointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Psalm 23:4-6
The last day of July 2019. And a beautiful day it is! So very much a summer day! And yes, once again, a very quiet afternoon. It would be perfect to go on a picnic or a walk in the woods; I suppose there are some who would want to go fishing.
Not me! Why ruin a perfectly good day with fishing?! Of course, if you wouldn’t catch anything, then you wouldn’t have to clean the stinky things!
I really think that’s the main reason I don’t like fishing. I don’t like to clean them. But to each his own.
There is another baby on this farmette. This one is a colt. Lloyd’s two driving horses now each have one, so they are in king of a bind. Although they can drive the one horse. Her colt is older, and if they aren’t gone too long, it is OK to drive that one.
And they seem to always have puppies. Right now, they have golden doodle puppies, 10 of them. They are so roly-poly and cute. They also have full-blooded miniature Dachshunds. Finally!
Justice is my favorite (don’t tell Aria, the snooty Maltese). Justice is so laid back and loving. And a really good mama. Her puppies are absolutely over-the-top adorable!
This past Friday, I spent a greater part of the day at the hospital. Brother-in-law Marvin Helmuth, husband of Sarah (Sarah’s Home Cooking), had surgery to remove two tumors from the brain.
I think this was the sixth time. Some of the Otto siblings and some minister friends were with the Helmuth family. They have been through so much. At this point, Marvin is doing OK, but for some reason, his muscles are stiff. He is totally helpless at this point. Let’s pray for them.
On Friday evening, daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller of Dale were at our house for supper. Lloyd and Rachel joined us. It was a very short but pleasant evening. The Freemans then went to Milton and Jane Yoders’ for the night. They went with the Miltons to the school meeting on Saturday.
It was such a beautiful evening, the Freemans just walked to the Miltons’ a short mile from our house. I wished we could walk with them. But that is something Hubby just can’t do very well anymore, to walk any distance.
On Tuesday, we had workday at granddaughter Cynthia Chupp’s place. We helped her with some sewing. She also had some sweet corn that needed to be done. Granddaughters Lynetta and Sherilyn did the shucking. I cut it off the cob. She didn’t have a lot, probably 4 pints, but we — Andrea, 10, Kaitlyn, 5, and I — did six packages. Andrea was filling the bags, so Kaitlyn wanted to help, too. She “filled” a couple of bags. I wrapped the bags in freezer paper, Kaitlyn applied the tape and Andrea marked them. So when Cynthia opens these packages of corn, she can smile and remember her workday.
Some of my readers will get to read this in time, for others it will be history.
The County Line Road a mile south of Arthur is having a shoppers’-night-out sale on Friday. The stores will be open until 10 p.m. There are six stores involved. They are Family Health Foods, F.D. Miller Feed, Shady Crest, Country Shoe Shop, Furniture Plus and Tools Plus. You can register at each store for a gift certificate. Only 12 certificates will be given away, and your registration paper has to be stamped with all six stores to be valid for the drawing.
Shuttle service will be provided. I think it sounds like hilarious fun!
In closing, one of the greatest evidences of God’s love to those who love Him is to send them afflictions with grace to bear them.
The recipe this week is special in the fact that it is gluten- and sugar-free.