“The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way; but the folly of fools is deceit. Fools make a mock at sin; but among the righteous, there is favour. The heart knoweth his own bitterness; and a stranger doth not intermeddle with his joy. The house of the wicked shall be overthrown; but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish. There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” Proverbs 14:8-12
Today is another beautiful day, warm and sunny. Although the breeze coming in the windows feels chilly. Anyway, to me it does, but most people would find it within their comfort zone. It does seem so fall-ish. Going to work while it was daylight was so fleeting. Now, already, when we leave, it is still dark. I so dread the coming winter. Maybe it will be late and very mild. I can always hope. Going to Florida for the winter sounds really appealing.
That said, I’ll move on. I believe my frazzled nerves have calmed somewhat. Things have kind of settled to a more normal routine.
But I tell you, two mornings in a row, Sunday and Monday, of not getting up over the top early was a treat! Of course, I don’t anyway on Sunday. But on Labor Day, none of us had to go to work. What a rare treat! It was such a nice day, weather-wise and otherwise. I was really, really tempted to go to Arthur just to get us a pork chop on a stick. It was perfect biking weather, but I canceled.
I decided to be selfish with my time. It isn’t often that I get a whole day at home. I did my laundry then decided it’s a good time to clean the buggy.
Wow! That thing sparkled! Then I decided to do some trimming with the weed eater. That led to mowing the yard. What a good feeling! What a good day!
I figured I wouldn’t have time the rest of the week, as our schedule looked quite full.
On this Tuesday, husband Erwin had an appointment with his upper cervical doctor. That took up the greater part of our afternoon. I like to get my column written on Tuesday so I have the rest of the week free. But not so this week.
Now, today, this Wednesday, Hubby had an appointment with his medical doctor. He has been dealing with cracked, dry, peeling skin on his finger and thumb. We tried numerous things, finally gave up and went to the doctor. Turns out it is eczema.
It was late lunch when we got home. So now I am laboring over my column. I need to get it done by Thursday morning.
I wonder if I could order in pizza for supper so I wouldn’t have to cook.
This past weekend was kind of nice. All I had to do as far as meals was breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday morning, the firefighters had their pancake-and-sausage breakfast. So we joined the hungry throng for a late breakfast. Earlier, we had just enough to swallow our pills. They served a record of 1,722 people. It was good!
On Saturday evening, HCK had its annual Labor Day supper for the employees. A very delicious meal, made so much better because I didn’t have to cook. Or clean up! Since we had a late breakfast, we passed on lunch.
Sunday was church, so of course, we ate lunch there. Since it was at the neighbors’, we were invited back for supper. The really disappointing thing was grandson Robert and Marilyn Yoder came after we were ready to leave. They wanted supper. I don’t know what I would have fixed; Old Mother Hubbard’s cupboard was bare!
They stayed long enough for little Zackrey to pull the books off the children’s book shelf. I guess he’s getting an early start on the reading thing.
Since my fiasco last week of pedaling past where I was supposed to be going, hubby kind of lost confidence in me.
The other day, we had planned to go to town to do some errands after I picked him up at work. When I got there, he decided that I could go by myself and he would just go on working, as it shouldn’t take me very long.
Well, as it happens, I had to wait wherever I went, and it took a lot longer than I expected. And he figured after my stunt the other day, I just plain forgot. I just headed west out of town, forgetting to pick him up! I would never! He actually was going to call his sister to bring him home when he saw me coming.
In closing, Christians worth their salt make others thirsty for the Water of Life.
