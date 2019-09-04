“Out of the depths have I cried unto thee, O Lord. Lord, hear my voice: let thine ears be attentive to the voice of my supplications. If thou, Lord, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand? But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared. I wait for the Lord, my soul doth wait, and in his word do I hope. My soul waiteth for the Lord more than they that watch for the morning: I say, more than they that watch for the morning.” Psalm 130:1-6
What a beautiful day this turned out to be — praise God! Yesterday (Monday) was rainy and dreary; it seemed so “fallish.” Pardon my language — I don’t like to say that word at this time of the year — but seriously, it did seem so.
But today, yes, it’s summer again! Only this morning, it did start out cloudy and was actually misting. I was like, oh my! Will I be able to get the laundry dry?
It’s been a week since I did laundry last. Well, I believe we could go on one more day. But it just adds to the dirty pile.
Now I like to do laundry, but I also like to get done in a timely fashion. My inner child whines when it takes so long.
But on the way home from work, it started clearing off and just kept on. So I decided to do my laundry. I was so glad I could. When I was hanging up the stuff, I could hear finches singing their praises to God. It gave me such a lift. We don’t often have finches. Maybe they found our sunflowers.
My inner child didn’t whine too much as I had a self lecture on patience. I knew it would take a while. But now it is all inside, folded and put away. What a good feeling! The closets were looking bare!
I did have a good day, considering how chaotic the last couple of weeks were — and how my week started out.
I overslept Monday morning! How awful! I had a lot on my agenda. But oversleeping an hour and a half — well, that bodes no good. I had to leave the breakfast dishes on the sink. And it is my belief that dirty dishes beget more dirty dishes.
I still had all my dishes up at Lloyd’s that we used for our anniversary supper. I needed to bring that home.
Also, Monday afternoon was the funeral for Marvin Plank. He is our cousin, so sis Barb came and got our mom and me. We met sis Louise at the church. I felt like I just didn’t have the time, but still I wanted to go, in support of the family.
Marvin was gifted with a memory that was unreal. He was very adept at mechanics, knowing the workings of a truck from A to Z. He passed a lot of that knowledge on to his grandsons. Marvin was very faithful in his church and loved his family. He will be missed.
It seemed like because I overslept, my day was just messed up. Fortunately, I had leftovers from our supper Sunday evening. It was my turn to take a meal to the neighbors, Wilbur and Elmina Kaufman. They have a baby girl. She is so adorable. Anyway, amid the mess on the counter, I put together a casserole of leftovers. It consisted of Poor Man’s steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, salad and pecan pie. And since I had plenty, I fixed one for our mom, too. More dishes emptied!
So now I had everything together (I thought), loaded my bike cart and left. Out the lane, down the road — Oh, no! I forgot the dinner rolls! So I turn around, go back, get the rolls, pedal on. Now they don’t live very far from us, still on our side of the highway.
Well, I was pedaling on, my mind churning on what all I heard at the funeral, the dirty dishes begetting dirty dishes, the dishes I still had to bring home from Lloyd’s, and suddenly, whoa! Where was I going? I had crossed the highway and gone about a fourth of a mile! So I turn around, hoping no one saw me!
When I get to Wilbur’s, I told Elmina I didn’t know whether I wanted to laugh or cry. I laughed there. But when I got home, my last nerve was shot, and I — well, we won’t go there! But I rallied and carried on. I brought the dishes home from Lloyd’s. We had supper and then it was time to do all those dishes.
Talk about an inner child whining! But I got it done. You know, it’s like they say: A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. So it is with a pile of dishes: One piece at a time, and before you know it, you’re done!
In closing, correction does much; encouragement does more.
With apples coming into season, you may want to try this simple (and sort-of modern) recipe.