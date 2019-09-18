“Lord, who shall abide in thy tabernacle? who shall dwell in thy holy hill? He that walketh uprightly, and worketh righteousness, and speaketh the truth in his heart. He that backbiteth not with his tongue, nor doeth evil to his neighbour, nor taketh up a reproach against his neighbour. In whose eyes a vile person is contemned; but he honoureth them that fear the Lord. ...” Psalm 15:1-4
This is Wednesday as I write and it is still summer, yes! It is quite warm, but so what? It is summer! And as far as I am concerned, it can hang around for quite some time.
I realize it is pretty much uncomfortable for lots of people. Especially for those involved in the wedding that is taking place today.
We’ve had so many weddings already this year. It makes one wonder where all of the newlyweds are going to live. But so far, I haven’t heard of anyone pitching a tent in someone’s backyard.
Granddaughters Sherilyn, Andrea and Kaitlyn came over yesterday. Actually, Julia and Kaitlyn were over early in the afternoon. Julia wanted to cut off some garden tea.
She isn’t working right now as she had laser surgery on her knee to remove some tissue that was causing irritation.
Anyway, Sherilyn and Andrea were saying how it was almost too warm to play ball. I told them I didn’t realize it ever got too warm for that!
They are both better players than I ever was. Although, I loved it and put my heart in it, even if I couldn’t throw worth a hoot. And I ran like an elephant. But if the ball ever did connect with my bat, it went flying!
Anyway, they were saying how warm it was and I was saying how I like it.
Sherilyn said that she would seriously greet winter with love if it were to come right now. I didn’t hurt her when she said that!
But seriously, it is really looking like the end of summer. Gardens are being cleared, some of the cornfields are starting to look a lot less green.
We even saw a bean field that is definitely looking yellow.
I still have a few tomatoes in the garden. I think when I get this project done, I’ll gather them and turn them into juice.
It seems like September had been extremely busy, or I am just getting slower? Yeah, that!
And I really didn’t get to any canning like I usually do. So what have I been doing? Don’t know. Lots of little things that separately don’t take a lot of time, but added together ...
We had a family from Champaign come out. Well, mother and daughter were from Texas, grandparents were from Champaign. I gave them a buggy ride and granddaughter Sherilyn came over and gave them a pony and cart ride. It was very enjoyable.
I had a speaking engagement at a church in Villa Grove. I stressed and labored over that. But it wasn’t necessary. It was all very enjoyable.
I have so many things I need to do and would like to get done yet today. The yard needs mowing, my flowers need water, indoors and out. Maybe if I get my tomato juice done and the flowers watered, I can enjoy mowing the yard tomorrow.
But I also need to give the house a good cleaning. I think my ‘’maid” went on strike last week. She kept pushing it off with some excuse or another until the “eleventh” hour — Saturday afternoon. Then she only swept and wiped down the bathroom with Clorox wipes!
I guess I’ll have to take her in hand and give her a good lecture!
The vet is supposed to come out today and check our horse. He has a terrible cough. I’m afraid it comes from our very poor-quality hay. It is mostly weeds and some grass. When I open a bale it feels hot, then it gets very dusty.
Maybe he just needs cough drops. Wonder which would be best — Fisherman’s Friend or Hall’s?
I guess one good thing about cold weather is at least then we won’t have these horribly gross crickets. Noisy critters!
The other morning while at the breakfast table, I caught movement out of the corner of my eye. I looked, and — SHRIEK! — There was a humongous cricket, the size of a half-grown mouse! I, in one big hurry, let him know he is NOT welcome in our house. NO! I did not squish him. That is just so gross! I picked him up with a BIG wad of paper towels and put him in the trash!
In closing, a man may go to heaven without wealth, fame, a great name, without learning, culture or friends, or without a lot of other things. But he can never go to heaven without Christ.
It’s pumpkin season. How about these pumpkin bars?