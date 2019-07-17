“I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me, ye can do nothing. If a man abide not in me, he is cast forth as a branch, and is withered; and men gather them, and cast them into the fire, and they are burned. If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you.” John 15:5-7
Whew! Today is a scorcher! I must say, it is really, really warm. And yet to me, it is a nice summer day. At high noon on this Wednesday, it is 92 degrees and quite humid. Blue sky with lots of fluffy white clouds.
I believe there is a thunderstorm in the forecast for later on. Whatever — I don’t care; I’ll just do what I need to do. Right now, it is getting my column written. Then I’ll see what has priority.
I have a long list and I’ll get it done sometime. The yard needs mowing, the flower beds are a weedy mess, the garden needs tilling.
But as far as I know, there is no royalty or any VIPs coming for a visit, so I’ll get it done in my own time.
This is what happens when I take a week off — the weeds grow twice as fast and I get so far behind.
It was a good week, though, for the most part. We had a good driving team, Bill and Peggy Brough.
It is always a comfort to me to have two drivers for a long trip. Also to have someone you know really well.
Our stay in South Dakota was OK for the most part, although our room was no Hilton, by a long shot!
It was a little hole in the wall with poor lighting. One ceiling light had no bulbs whatsoever; the other one had only one when it should have had two. The bedside lamp was on the wrong side and couldn’t be moved. The air conditioner was a noisy beast. The bathroom floor was puddly due to the stool and tank sweating profusely. The bathroom door didn’t open all the way, but hey, at least one could close it!
Housekeeping was sporadic at best. One day, three different people showed up to bring us towels. The next day no one showed up, so I had to wash the towels so we’d have clean ones. But all in all, it was a good trip, safe, no unpleasant incidents, Praise God! Ah! Home, sweet home!
Tuesday was one of those days when maybe I should have stayed in bed.
For starters, I had a horseshoeing appointment, and that tends to make me slightly grouchy. I am gone all morning with lots of dead time, and I’m often late picking up Hubby. I like visiting with Larry, our horseshoer, but it’s just — well, yes, I’m gone all morning. And then, in the afternoon, we planned to go to Mattoon.
Then I discover that Erwin has a 2 p.m. appointment in Arthur with his upper cervical doctor. OK, sis Louise is taking us. We’ll do that first.
Because of delays and interruptions with the shoeing, it took longer and made me extra late. So we came home quite a bit later than normal. But not as late as I thought!
I was waiting on Louise. I didn’t start anything too involved because I thought she would be here in about an hour.
Well, it was getting close to time (I thought). At 2 p.m., I finally called the doctor and said we would probably be late. Then I called Louise to see if there was a problem. She wanted to know why.
I told her our appointment is at 2 p.m. She said, “It’s only 1!”
I felt all kinds of stupid! I don’t know if it was a blond moment or a senior moment. Probably some of each! Oh, well; better days ahead!
Anyway, this morning, as I was writing, I saw something that really touched and blessed my heart. Our daughter Rachel baby-sits two little boys: Owen, 3, and Lincoln, 2. Grandson Jeffrey is on vacation this week and he was doing the chores. He was carrying a bucket of feed for the ponies. He was walking really slow because Owen was “helping’’ to carry the bucket. If I would have had a smartphone, I would have taken a picture, posted it on Facebook and labeled it “A Memory Moment.”
On our trip, our driver Bill told me something and I thought that would be good to use for my closing. But I didn’t write it down, and now I forgot it. So I’ll have to use something else.
In closing, some troubles come from wanting your own way; others come from being allowed to have it.
All you coffee lovers out there may want to try out the linked dessert.