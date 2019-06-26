“And said to the judges, Take heed what ye do: for ye judge not for man, but for the Lord, who is with you in the judgment. Wherefore now let the fear of the Lord be upon you; take heed and do it: for there is no iniquity with the Lord our God, nor respect of persons, nor taking of gifts.” 2 Chronicles 19:6-7
On this Tuesday, we’ve had a mix of clouds and sun. Actually, part of the time it looked like it would rain. Over the weekend, we had between 2 and 3 inches. Just as the barn lot was getting fairly decent, it dumps more rain. Now, again it is a stinky, sloshy mess, but maybe today will remain dry.
Regardless, I will be glad and rejoice in it as it is the day the Lord has made. And it is summer!
But this week, Friday is summer solstice, then gradually the daylight will be less. That saddens me, but I will not dwell on it.
I just want to get my laundry done today. I haven’t done any since last Thursday, so it will take me awhile. Sometimes I like to do it every day so it doesn’t take long. But there are times when it just doesn’t work out.
Last Friday, we went to Decatur. I had to have a checkup by the dermatologist. I did have some pre-cancer skin cancer spots that they had to zap. And, of course, there was shopping to be done.
Then we ate supper at Culver’s. I must say, I was disappointed in their ice cream. It wasn’t smooth and creamy. Actually, it was almost gritty. Maybe their machine needed cleaning out.
This is now late Tuesday afternoon. It cleared off mostly. The clouds are puffy cotton balls, not hazy gray. And it is so very much a summer day, and I am stuck behind my desk. Ball-and-chained to my chair is what it feels like.
Granddaughter Denice is out mowing yard, and I want to so badly. But I really need to get my writing done.
And anyway, my feet are sighing in relief. They really hurt. They got a working out today, what with my huge (for me!) laundry. I hadn’t washed for five days so the stuff really did pile up. But praise God! He let a gentle breeze blow, and the sun came out periodically. I could hang everything on my pulley lines except the sheets. I hung those on the line out in the backyard.
Now everything is dried, folded and put away. Sigh of relief! And thankfulness! I so love doing laundry, but I have to admit, sometimes I long to do it early in the day. But with the spinner, it does simplify getting it done later in the day. It’s just that lunch gets pushed aside; it’s late or not at all. Often it is a sandwich. Which isn’t exactly on my weight-loss plan.
My weight-loss journey includes exercise, and you know, this old lady is seriously out of condition. I am so wimpy, I can hardly manage my simple workout session. But I’m working on it. I just do a few of the exercises at a time and gradually increase them.
Here I sit, once again gazing out the window. I noticed the grandchildren’s mini-pony. He was very black this winter, then toward spring I noticed he was getting gray! Is he actually that old?! He ended up almost totally white!
Lloyd said that happens when he starts shedding his winter coat. He will get black again. And yes, he is almost all black again. Weird!
This past Saturday, I biked to work. It was sort of rainy, but I figured by the time I’m ready to come home the rain will be past. Wrong! It was pouring. Like they say, it was raining cats and dogs. I know! I just stepped in a “poodle.”
Anyway, brother-in-law Levi Miller came to my rescue and brought me home. I left my bike at work. So now, soon, sis Ferne will come and get me and take me to get my bike.
Sure wish I could go to the IGA and get some ice cream. But their freezer is kaput, and they almost never have any good ice cream. Oh well, that’s not on my program either. I believe that about the hardest part on my journey is to give up ice cream. I love ice cream.
We got to see little Jamin again. His mom, Cynthia, left him with Grandma Yoder. It seems weird calling our daughter Rachel grandma! Anyway, granddaughter Lynetta brought him over. He’s not up to toddling up the path yet. Let’s not rush it. They grow up too fast the way it is.
In closing, beware of Satan. Don’t give him even the tip of your finger. Soon he’ll have your whole hand and take you where you hadn’t planned to go and keep you longer than you want to stay.