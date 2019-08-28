“Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; Withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds: hat I may make it manifest, as I ought to speak. Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” Colossians 4:2-6
On this Tuesday afternoon, it is quiet and really quite pleasant in the aftermath of a relatively mild thunderstorm and wind. The wind reached 33 mph at one time. And the clouds really looked menacing for a bit. It got really dark for a little bit. We did get 0.8 inches rain.
No, I don’t have to water my flowers. My one flower bed is really a mess — a disaster, to be honest. I have a trellis for Clematis, but the last few years they haven’t been blooming well. They just look deadish and, well, ugly. I think I’ll dig them out and put in something else.
I have these huge Dahlias, but with the wind we had recently they broke off, they were so heavy. I had staked them, but I guess not properly.
Oh my! I guess the storm isn’t completely over with. Lightning just danced across the sky in the east and thunder is rumbling. I am so thankful to be at home.
It is actually kind of tempting to go curl up on the recliner and just be! But I need to get this done so I can move on to other things.
I have to get my ducks in a row for Sunday evening. We are hosting the anniversary supper for the couples that got married in 1970.
We will have it at daughter Rachel and Lloyd’s house. I have my menu mostly planned. I just need to do some grocery shopping. And also find some decent tablecloths (plastic) and napkins. Why, oh why, do I wait until the last minute for these things?! Partly because first on the agenda was the church services at Lloyd’s. So I was focusing on that.
And no, my house didn’t get completely cleaned. Some corners were left. And you know what? They didn’t cancel church services because of that.
We did have a minor accident because I am not used to having little boys playing in our barn and I didn’t put my tools away. Little neighbor Eric kicked into a flower-bed weeding tool that has a sharp point, cutting his toe. It wasn’t really bad, but it bled like crazy.
So maybe we both learned a lesson — me to put away my tools, and Eric to not play in other people’s barns. But really, I didn’t mind that they played in the barn. I just feel really bad that he got hurt.
Anyway, church services here on our little commune are now history. And getting ready for the anniversary supper isn’t so bad. Sis Ferne kindly offered to bring Erin home from work each day so I have more time at home. And I really appreciate it.
Of course, on this Tuesday, I had a horseshoeing appointment. That always takes care of my whole morning. Maybe this time our horse will keep all his shoes on until the next appointment. If he keeps on dragging his foot and breaking a shoe, we may have to look for another horse. And that is a real stressor for me! I don’t like getting used to a new horse!
And once again, we had an opportunity to go to Dale. Church services are to be at daughter Cynthia and Freeman Miller’s on Sunday. Some people from Arthur are going and offered re could go along.
But I have to be getting ready for the anniversary supper.
But anyway, Lord willing, the Freemans and family will be coming to Arthur on Friday and Saturday. They plan to be at our house Friday evening for supper.
They have a Miller family reunion on Saturday. Cynthia is braver than I would be! Coming to Arthur on Friday afternoon and Saturday, getting home fairly late on Saturday evening and having church services on Sunday. I would be in a tizz for sure! And probably a real bear! But we are looking forward to having them here.
Oh yes, I need to apologize for my goof in my Aug. 14 column. The recipe that was labeled “sugar free” should have been “gluten free.” My bad.
I hope I didn’t cause anybody to go into “diabetic arrest.” But I figure anyone who is an actual diabetic is far wiser on that stuff than I am. But I do apologize.
In closing, life is similar to a grindstone. Whether it grinds you down or polishes you up depends on what you are made of.
This is what I plan to make when the Freemans are at our house for supper.