“And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God. Blessed are ye that hunger now: for ye shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh. Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man’s sake.” Luke 6:20-22
Good morning to all from South Dakota! This is vacation week and we are in Canistota, S.D., at the Ortman Clinic getting treatments.
It seems ironic, but years and years ago, my Grandpa Yutzy would go to South Dakota for treatments. It didn’t register in my small mind what it was all about. And over the years, I would hear about people going to the Ortman Clinic and now we are here. Actually, we’ve been coming several times now through the years.
And anyway, vacation or not, some things must still be done, so I pack up my typewriter and merrily peck away at it in our motel room that we are sharing with some obnoxious flies. Or did until I invested in a fly swatter!
It is a good thing there is a neat little store right close. It fills just about all the basic needs a person would have. Even the most delicious soft ice cream. And to me, that is a very basic need!
But anyway, this seemed to not be my morning. The typewriter was very cantankerous; I finally got it working, then I needed whiteout and realized I brought an empty container. So — it’s over to the store for whiteout!
It seems like I had so many things to get done before we left. But we did have time to go to Yoder’s Kitchen on Saturday morning. The Otto siblings met for Irene Miller’s milestone 70th birthday.
Sister Martha and Andy Mast of Missouri came for the event. I was surprised to see them but was really glad. I didn’t have much time to visit; I really basically had to eat and run as I had my cleaning job to do.
I guess Yoder’s is a good place to meet and eat. We saw my sis Barb Gingerich. I guess she was bored sitting at home since her knee surgery. She is getting along really well. I also chatted with niece Emily Gingerich, I hadn’t seen her for a long time.
Anyway, it was a good Saturday morning even if I thought I didn’t have time!
That’s how things are sometimes. Like on Thursday, I thought I was so rushed to get last-minute things done before our trip. Then our horse had to throw a shoe. Oh dear! What now?! I called our horseshoer Larry. He wasn’t home so his wife left me a message to just go to Ray Chupp. Ray is our neighbor and he shoes horses. But since he isn’t our regular shoer, I hated to bother him.
I went up there and, no, he wasn’t home either. His wife said maybe if he didn’t get home too late, maybe he can put a shoe on.
Then Larry leaves a message that just possibly he can get there yet before dark. And Ray leaves a message that if I have our horse there before 6 p.m. he can do it. So OK, now what? So I wait for Larry? Or go to Ray? I decided on the latter. Everything worked out great!
We must (should!) leave room for the unexpected. Our daughter had her routine a little messed up. She got a call that their son Lavon went to the emergency room. He was trimming a nailing flange on a window and his utility knife slipped and cut his wrist.
So she rearranged her day, called Milton at work and they went to the hospital. Lavon had to have surgery and stay overnight. It turned out to be a really minor thing, but it could have been quite serious.
Big mama Justice, the dachshund that has been waddling around, dragging her belly on the ground, delivered her puppies just before we left. She had five at the time when we left. I don’t know, did she have more or not. I was so worried bout her. She is such a laid-back doggie. Lloyds have three dachshunds and they are all so different in personalities. Or would dogs have dogalities?!
Her puppies are full-blooded dachshunds. Some of their puppies are a mix of terrier or even chihuahua.
In closing: God often digs wells of joy with the spade of sorrow.
The recipe this week is what I used for our snack to munch on for our trip.