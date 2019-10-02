“And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.” Luke 21:34-36
Oh my! We have such a beautiful fall day! Yes, it is fall. And it is so typical — chilly wind but warm sunshine.
Yesterday (Monday), early, it actually looked stormy, gloomy — matched my mood, somewhat. For some reason again, my get up and go got up and left, with no forwarding address.
I had to whine, cajole, threaten to get my body moving. Oh, I, got my things done, but it seemed to take a great effort.
Anyway, the weather cleared and I decided to do my laundry. I had a bunch!
And somehow, as the sky cleared off to a brilliant blue, the clouds of my being vanished.
We had a decent and tasty lunch, thanks to sis Ferne. She had brought out some leftovers!
I didn’t do the dishes right away, in spite of the lecturing I gave myself.
I had some mail to get ready. After that was done and the laundry taken care of, I did the dishes. It was amazing how much better I felt!
I went outside with the intentions of tending my flower beds. It was already kind of late in the afternoon. I walked into the barn and the mowing spirit grabbed me.
I first emptied the wheelbarrow of its contents of an accumulation of Diamond’s waste and stirred the compost pile. Then I wheeled out my mower. Those pesky pigeons! They had almost covered the mower with their waste! What a mess!
But anyway, I did get some mowing done before it was time to go get supper made. After supper, I just had to go mow for awhile. Then I decided to leave some of the fun for today.
I think maybe things might settle down to a more doable routine. Vacation is past; we don’t have anymore wedding invitations; and our Rudy Otto family reunion is now history.
We had that Saturday afternoon and evening, with a pretty good attendance. Although not even half of the Rudy Otto descendants were there.
But I bet we had enough food for them! Oh my! So much food! There was no way one could taste everything!
None of the Marvin Helmuth family was present. Marvin is still in the hospital. He is getting better. He is dealing with sepsis at this point.
They are hoping to take him home as soon as this sepsis is taken care of. It has been at least two months since he has been home.
Sadly, though, he can’t walk or even sit without support. So the family needs a wheelchair ramp, hospital bed and lift.
Some of you readers may know them as “Sarah’s Home Cooking.” Unfortunately, she will not be doing that. It was their source of income.
If anyone feels moved to donate to their cause, it would be greatly appreciated. Their address is 1627 County Road 1700 N, Sullivan, IL 61951.
Husband Erwin’s sister Martha and Andy Mast of Lebanon, Mo., came for the reunion. We had the privilege of going with them Sunday morning to visit Marvin at the hospital.
We then came back to sis Cora Otto’s house for lunch. Sis Irene and Levi Miller joined us. We had a very delicious lunch and a very enjoyable afternoon.
In a few days, my oldest sister will celebrate her milestone 70th birthday. Happy birthday, Louise! Are we getting old or what?! Well, anyway, she is!
In closing, it is a wise mother-and-father team who know when to oversee and when to overlook.
How about this pumpkin recipe?