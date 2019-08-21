“Take heed that you do not your alms before men, to be seen of them: Otherwise ye have no reward of your Father which is in heaven. There fore when thou doest thine alms, do not sound a trumpet before thee, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have the glory of men. Verily, I say unto you, They shall have their reward.” Matthew 6:1-2
Wow! Was that a rainstorm or what?! Rain with lots of wind. Our neighborhood had quite a bit of wind damage.
We have a new weather station. It shows wind speed, amount of rain and the rate per hour. At one time, the wind speed was 42 mph and the rain was coming at a rate of 2.72 inches per hour.
I was glad for the rain, but I didn’t much care for the wind, of course.
The thunder was rumbling for quite awhile before it broke loose. Then came the rain and quenched the earth’s thirst for a bit.
I was going to water my flowers last night, so when the rain came, I was glad I didn’t use what little energy I had left.
I did clean the flowerbeds. First I used the weed eater and did some trimming, then decided I need to mow the yard. A lot of the grass was brown and crackly, but it does look better.
After I was done mowing, I was hot, itchy, sweaty, grimy, whatever. So I decided to shower. After I showered, I decided to still do the laundry.
That is the beauty of a sunny summer day and having a spinner — you can wash late in the afternoon and still get the stuff dry.
Daughter Rachel and Lloyd will host church services at their house Sunday. I like to get our place all spiffed up, too. Not that anyone notices, but still ...
I’m just not getting very far very fast. I still have lots to do, and here I sit pecking away on my old typewriter. I am so disgusted! My new one doesn’t work! GRRR!
Some things just won’t happen. We have a reunion to attend Saturday. I don’t think we can go. It is usually after lunch when I get home from work. Also, Saturday afternoon is Denny and Teresa Binion’s 50th anniversary celebration. I sure would like to go, but I will have food to fix Saturday afternoon for Sunday. One can only do so much, and we have to figure out what our priorities are.
And so much of the time, my energy level is way low. The doctor tells me I need to clean up my diet, like go gluten-free. That adds to my stress level.
I am supposedly on this weight-loss journey. So far it’s been kind of rough going. I couldn’t attend our last meeting. I was sorry to miss it.
But our grandson Ervin Miller of Dale was with us on Friday. It isn’t often that we get to spend a day with a grandson.
With sis Ferne Hershberger as our taxi, first we went to Schrock’s Sawmill. That was after I came home from work Friday morning and Ervin got out of bed. We each ate a bowl of Cheerios and yakked whole bunch. We picked up husband Erwin at work, went to Schrock’s Sawmill, then made a stop at Aikman’s Wildlife Adventure. Next on the agenda was lunch at Yoder’s.
Later in the afternoon, we went to the pony sale at the Arthur Sale Barn, a place we almost never go. And I didn’t want to, but Hubby did. And yes, it happened exactly how I figured. Once I was there and realized no one pays any attention to me, I could observe people all I wanted.
When the ponies were hitched and people started driving them, that was really interesting. But Hubby wanted to go home. I convinced him to stay until a few ponies were sold.
In closing, wisdom is the reward you get for a lifetime of listening when you would have preferred to talk.
This recipe should satisfy your sweet tooth.