“And when he was gone forth into the way, there came one running, and kneeled to him, and asked him, Good Master, what shall I do that I may inherit eternal life? And Jesus said unto him, Why callest thou me good? There is none good but one, that is, God. Thou knowest the commandments, Do not commit adultery, Do not kill, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Defraud not, Honour thy father and mother.” Mark 10:17-19
What a beautiful morning on this Tuesday. The sky was awesome! It was red, which means rain or stormy weather, usually. But it was a beautiful sight. It does seem daylight takes longer to get here mornings. We had to use our lights, but then, it was cloudy.
We did get a teeny shower, but now the sun is shining. There are storms in the forecast for this afternoon and tonight.
I actually kind of hope we get a mild one. Thunder to kind of shake my equilibrium, lightning to zap my impurities and a gentle cleansing rain. Yep! That’s what I feel like. Maybe I’m kind of weird, but so be it.
I figured maybe then I would have energy. It seems my energy fled, leaving no forwarding address.
And me with a full packed schedule for the week. The “Littles,” Andrea and Kaitlyn, are coming two days this week. I guess Andrea is not actually a “Little” as she had her 10th birthday. Maybe she is now a ’tween.
And on Friday, our grandson Ervin from Dale is making a stop in Arthur. He wants me to get a taxi for him. I don’t know what all he has on his agenda except to take us to Yoder’s for lunch. How cool is that?!
This past Friday, we — my mom, Milton and Jane Yoder, Rachel Yoder and I — headed for Goshen, Ind., for a Plank family reunion. We had a bonfire Friday evening for the ones who could be there. Others came on Saturday. I guess we are all oldies. We didn’t even have s’mores!
Can you imagine a bonfire without s’mores? But, like I said, we are all oldies, s’mores being more of a “kid” thing. It was still very enjoyable.
Now that the reunion is history, I have two more things to get out of the way and behind me. Well, maybe just one. Church at daughter Rachel’s is first and really not so bad. It’s just I like to get our house cleaned, too. I guess I’ll be happy if I get the windows cleaned and the curtains washed.
Then, after church, it’s the 1970s anniversary supper that we are hosting. It will be at Rachel and Lloyd’s house. There are 14 couples that married in 1970. One was an older couple, but they have both passed on.
The girls will help me with the food and the children will help serve. It is enjoyable, but I will be glad when the last dish is washed and put away and the leftovers are taken care of.
This past Monday evening, we went with sisters Cora Otto and Anna Beachy to the Mennonite Relief Sale’s ice cream social. They served Pauly’s pulled pork. Oh my! That stuff was fit! The only thing wrong with it was they didn’t put enough on my bun. I wanted my bun piled high and squishing out around it. But that’s OK. I got some to bring home, so we can have it for lunch. Or whenever.
Lunch might not happen. Hubby has an appointment with his upper cervical doctor this afternoon. I will be glad when his head is on straight so we can be done with these appointments.
As I sat at my desk, gazing about, wishing my energy would make a comeback, I got quite a start and almost went for my gun! (In reality, I don’t have any)! But there was a huge, and I’m talking HUGE, spider on the door frame. I looked again. Oh! No gun necessary. It was already squished.
Apparently, it was at the wrong place at the wrong time for the spider! It is what I want for all of its kind!
The sun is now hidden. Maybe we will get some more rain. I feel like we really need it. The ground has big cracks; the grass is brown and crackly. Only the weeds along the walks are green. I’ll have to use the trimmers, but I don’t think I’ll mow. I sprayed the weeds on the driveway, but it looks like they are defying my efforts. Why does the grass wither and dry up, but the weeds boldly stay green and get taller?
In closing, heaven’s gates are wide enough to admit sinners saved by grace but too narrow to admit of any sin.
The recipe this week is for those of you who are doing sugar-free.