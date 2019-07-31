“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.” Psalm 23:1-4
This is a very pleasant summer afternoon, very quiet. Or it was until the neighbor boy blew past on his four-wheeler! Anyway, we have a breeze and now and then the sun plays hide-and-seek with the fluffy white clouds.
We did have a chilly 52 degrees on this Tuesday morning. It was beautiful outside. The moon was bright, there was just a whisper of a breeze, a very quiet morning.
I sometimes wonder what I would do with my day if I didn’t have to leave every morning. But then I probably wouldn’t be up so early. It seems to me, it would be a shame to miss out on these beautiful mornings. So I guess I’m glad to be up and about.
It really was warm, very, very warm this past week. I actually used a small fan on my side of the bed. Hubby uses one all the time. Not me. I am not on good terms with a fan. Or noisy air conditioners.
I am for the most part fine without either one. But if I had to have an air conditioner, it would have to be central air and ceiling fans.
When I got home from work this morning, our furnace was running. And did I ever have a hard time catching it! Not! Anyway, the thermostat had been set at 60. The north door and some windows were open, so I guess the breeze was chilly enough that it set off the furnace.
I didn’t really accomplish a lot this past week. I say the heat doesn’t bother me, but really, sometimes the heat last week was a good excuse to just do nothing. But, for the most part, it really doesn’t bother me.
Way back in the day, when I was a lot younger and healthier, I would work regardless. I would clean out animal pens, mow the pasture, whatever, then go to the basement and shower, put on clean clothes and I was good to go.
I did mow yard this past Friday. It was windy enough it didn’t feel so terribly warm. I took several breaks and drank plenty of water. My feet did whine! The grass was dry and dusty and stuck to my sweaty clothes. When I was done, I did take a shower and almost clogged the bathtub drain! Not!
I don’t believe I’ll mow again until we have a good rain. The grass is really dry and deadish-looking in places.
Church services will be here on our little commune in a few weeks. So I’m hoping for a good rain before then in hopes the yard will look better and also settle some of the dust.
I did clean some windows last week. The sills were so dirty, I’m surprised there was nothing growing there. I should have mowed first because after I was done, I again had dust in the sills. And the screens were all dusty again.
I have another big job I want to do. Even if we wouldn’t have church, I’d want it done.
We have so many pigeons in the barn and they mess over everything.
I had grandson Galen put up some rubber snakes to see if that would keep them out. I hate handling those things, but then so does he!
Anyway, he had to carry a ladder from their place as we didn’t have any tall enough. It looked so cute when little Owen, the boy they babysit, was helping carry the ladder and Galen so patiently walked slowly so Owen could help.
So now, if it keeps the birds out, I want to clean up the barn. I want to anyway, but as long as the pigeons roost in there ...
I guess you probably didn’t miss me, but I took a short break. Jane and the girls came over. Jane wanted to dig out some tea so she could start her own patch, but it was like trying to dig into concrete. She decided one of the boys can do it.
They brought us some fresh sweet corn. So we had this absolutely wonderful summer supper: corn on the cob, fresh tomatoes out of our garden and melons. Ahh! Ambrosia!
In closing: They say you cannot make an omelet without breaking a few eggs, but it is amazing how many eggs you can manage to break without making a decent omelet.
