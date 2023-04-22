At 74 years of age, rural Seymour’s David Fones works as a substitute teacher in Mahomet-Seymour schools.
“It helps keep me young,” said Fones, who is not content to live out his “golden years” on the couch.
He works out practically every day — jogging/walking about 200 miles a month in the Mahomet-Seymour field house and outdoors. It’s a good way to continue his recovery from Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
The cancer first showed up on his head and then his neck, necessitating two surgeries.
Fones wants to spread the word about the forms of cancer and that support is out there.
Fones spent 28 years teaching business and computer classes at Champaign Central High School. Four strokes forced his retirement in 2015.
“The last one put me out of commission,” he said.
A couple of years later he was diagnosed with cancer on his nose, and six months later, in December 2020, he underwent surgery. Neck surgery followed four months later.
Doctors said being physically active was a key to Fones’ recovery.
A frustrating part of the journey, though, is he was unaware support was available for people like him.
“I want to get the word out about the help available,” he said. “I had this rare and aggressive form of cancer on my head and neck. I did research, and it never led me anywhere.”
Fones theorizes he might not have been made aware of local support groups because he underwent proton beam therapy in St. Louis, not in Champaign-Urbana.
It was by accident that he found the support he wanted.
“One person dies from oral head and neck cancer every hour,” Fones said, “and yet nobody knows anything about it.”
He found out about the existence of the Head and Neck Cancer Alliance, a national group. The cancer support group meets once a month via Zoom call, and in-person meetings with a social worker are also available at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Fones said it should be easier for people to learn about organizations like the HNCA and The Oral Cancer Foundation, noting “If they were, I would have been in touch sooner.”
Fones, a Navy veteran who also spent several years as an administrative supervisor at the Clinton power station, is one of 52 team leaders nationwide of the national HNCA Move-A-Thon, designed to raise funds and awareness of head and neck cancers and setting a personal “move” goal.
Said Fones, “According to my specialists, being active and in reasonably good shape have enabled me to survive with limited side effects, and I want to spread that word.”
His physical recovery from the strokes and his cancer surgeries continues, and he’s not taking it lying down. Don’t be surprised if you visit the M-S fieldhouse early one morning and you see him there jogging and walking, determined to keep on keeping on.
Fones and his wife, Susie, have two sons, and he wants to be around for them for quite some time.
St. Joseph newspapers being digitizedSt. Joseph native Mary Butzow is spearheading an effort to digitize old editions of the St. Joseph Record and is asking for the community’s help with contributions.
The idea came to Butzow in talking to her childhood friend, Jean Butler, who now lives in Denver. Butler said she wishes she had access to the old St. Joseph Record, which was owned by Butler’s parents, Bob and Barbara Butler, so she could read her father’s old editorials.
Butzow spoke with Connor Munson, the director of the Champaign County History Museum, about how the preservation could be accomplished.
“Connor had good contacts at the University of Illinois Library,” Butzow said, “so we got the project going.”
Funds are being collected for the project. The 1960s and 1970s editions will be digitized first.
“We opted to do the ’60s and ’70s first because that’s where the baby boomers are, and we want to look up our own stuff. For example, on the St. Joe history Facebook page, we posted little league scores from 1964,” Butzow said. “There were four teams in St. Joe, and there was a farm team, which was a younger team.”
The physical editions of the paper dating to 1894 are being stored at the Urbana Free Library. About $30,000 is needed to complete the project.
Rantoul library marking 20 years
Rantoul Public Library will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday to celebrate its 20th anniversary at its current location, 106 W. Flessner Ave.
There will be cake and punch as well as fun activities.
Rantoul businesses have donated $10 gift cards that will be used as prizes.
The library building sits on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base and was given to the village when the base closed in the early 1990s. It was formerly used as an Air Force bowling alley.
The new site, at 106 W. Flessner Ave., which encompasses 20,000 square feet, nearly tripled the size of the library space. The former library building (7,300 square feet) was located at the corner of U.S. 45 and U.S. 136.
Roberts steps down as Ludlow school board memberJeri Roberts is a big believer of getting involved in one’s community. She’s done her part. Now it’s time to let someone else help.
A 20-year member of the Ludlow school board, the 84-year-old Roberts decided “it was time to retire and let some of the younger people take over.”
She was honored for her service with a plaque presented by Superintendent Jeff Graham at this week’s school board meeting. Roberts’ late husband, Paul, had also served on the school board. Their three children graduated from the school, and two of their grandchildren attended there.
Graham said Roberts was an active board member.
“She always asked great questions about what was in the best interest of the kids,” Graham said. “And she always asked questions to be proactive with common sense” items.
Graham said Roberts always wanted to learn — continuing her professional development of being a board member by attending annual school board conferences in Chicago.
A rural Ludlow native, Roberts — the former Jeri Amsden — remembers a Ludlow that had a hardware store operated by her father (Dale Amsden), two grocery stores, a Ford dealership, a drug store, a bank, a hatchery and a drive-in theater.
After working 30 years at Chanute Air Force Base, Roberts worked at Ludlow Grade School and later the former Prairie Village and Brookstone Estates before retiring three years ago.
She also played the organ at the United Methodist Church.
Roberts is a big believer in Ludlow Grade School.
“Mr. Graham is super, and his staff is wonderful,” she said. “And the school board members all get along.”
There’s something about a small town.
Miles takes leadership role at Boys & Girls ClubMonica Miles has been named director of operations for Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club
Miles has served as director of programming at Crisis Nursery, a nonprofit organization that provides services for individuals facing crises such as homelessness, poverty or domestic violence. In her role at Crisis Nursery, Miles worked to expand access to services with an emphasis on cultural sensitivity and trauma-informed care.
At the state and national level, Miles is an active member of the National Black Child Development Institute, Illinois Council for Exceptional Children – Division of Autism, National Association for the Education of Young Children, Champaign County Community Coalition, Champaign County Home Visitor’s Consortium and the Champaign County Child Abuse Prevention Coalition.
She holds a master’s degree from Syracuse University in the Cultural Foundations of Education program and has completed her doctoral coursework there. Her training and experience have afforded her an understanding of the needs of children and their families.
Miles also loves playing volleyball in leagues around the Champaign community with friends; taking trips with her mother; and spending time with her two nephews.
Baritone headlines in maestro’s final concert
The Danville Symphony Orchestra concludes maestro Jeremy Swerling’s farewell season with Sims Sings Broadway on May 6 at the Fischer Theatre in Danville.
A master of vocal music and a scholar of historical musical traditions, Robert Sims brings his rich, golden vocal tones to a concert of familiar Broadway melodies. His convincing and powerful stage presence has earned him appearances at venues such as Carnegie Hall, the Chicago Opera Theatre, Lincoln Center, the Crystal Cathedral and the Mormon Tabernacle.
Sims is a gold medal winner of the American Traditions Competition and the National Opera America Award, among other prestigious honors. His performances have spanned the genres of classical opera, American folk music and Broadway as well as the contemporary. As a published author, his commitment to the preservation of African American spiritual traditions has garnered him numerous television appearances and recording opportunities.
For 28 years, Swerling has shepherded the musical excellence of the Danville Symphony and arts outreach in the community. His farewell concert will feature Broadway favorites from musicals such as Bernstein’s “On The Town” and “West Side Story,” Richard Rodgers’ “Carousel Waltz,” features from “Hair” and “My Fair Lady.”