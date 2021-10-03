Big 10: Unforgettable animal encounters
With today marking the return of UI Vet Med’s in-person open house, we asked this week’s panel to share their most unforgettable animal experience, be it about a pet, patient or partner.
ALEX TRAN
Lollipop’s partner on the University of Illinois police force
“Lollipop is one of UIPD’s four therapy K9s. We have been partners since December of 2020.
“In the last 10 months, we have responded to countless numbers of tragedies, heartbreaking moments, but just as many if not more, heartwarming events. Many of which, the local media has covered.
“The most memorable and fond events occurred at 9 a.m. on a Saturday. I was woken up by a phone call from my sergeant. He said there was a subject with a knife to his throat threatening to commit suicide. Despite all this, the Urbana officers on scene speaking with him found out this man liked dogs.
“So, Lollipop and I drove to the scene to help where we could. Going into this, I was brainstorming ways of resolving this issue as a crisis negotiator. Upon arrival, before I could get Lollipop’s leash on, one of the officers on scene told me I could approach, and the scene was completely safe.
“I was confused. I later learned the officers on scene told the subject the dog had arrived and, after hearing that news, he threw down his knife, put his hands up and surrendered. He was able to pet Lollipop for a few minutes before being whisked away to the hospital for some additional help.”
DR. GENE PAVLOVSKY
Medical director, UI Veterinary Medicine South Clinic
“I got a cat named Bruce when I was in college. He was named Bruce because his movements reminded me of Bruce Lee.
“He would walk across the room, slowly and deliberately, then something would scare him and he would bounce up into the air as if he had springs attached to his feet.
“When he did this, in my head I would later replay this in slow motion and make sounds I imagined Bruce Lee would make as he roundhouse kicked some guy in the head. Bruce was also a soccer player, a goalie to be exact. He would position himself at the end of a hallway, ready to go; I would bounce a ping pong ball and he would leap into the air and catch it or bat it away, like a pro.
“We had another cat named Cleo. She was a laundry delivery cat. At night, when all was quiet, we could hear her low yowls coming from the basement and we knew what came next.
“She would trudge up the basement stairs, squeeze through the cat door, dragging some laundry item through — usually underwear and socks — and show up in our bedroom, still making her yowls, clothing in tow. She would proudly leave the item for us and go to sleep, content that her task was complete.”
DR. ANNETTE McCOY
UI associate professor, equine surgery
“When I was an intern at the University of Minnesota, we had a mare that had just given birth come in for an emergency abdominal surgery. We knew that her chances weren’t good, but the owner wanted to try to save her life.
“While we were preparing that mare for surgery, one the mares from our teaching herd, named Shasta, went into labor. The funny thing was, Shasta’s pregnancy was unplanned, but it ended up being such a blessing because when the client’s mare ended up unfortunately not making it though surgery, Shasta fostered the orphaned filly in addition to raising her own healthy colt.
“Shasta and the two foals went home to live with the filly’s owner. But the story doesn’t end there.
“Once the foals were weaned, Shasta and her colt were returned to the university, but we weren’t sure what to do with the colt since our teaching herd only included mares. As it turned out, a couple of days later, I had another client who unexpectedly lost her horse due to severe lameness. She met Shasta’s colt, absolutely fell in love with him and ended up adopting him.
“I’ve always been amazed at the perfect timing that this little colt had and how many lives he ended up touching.”
ALEX LOURASH
Natural areas manager, Allerton Park
“As the days get shorter and the temperatures start to dip, I find myself in the woods quite often with my bow. This experience happened about six years ago.
“I got into my tree stand early that morning. It was bitter cold and I had dressed accordingly, with heavy pants, insulated jacket and a ‘Mad Bomber’ hat. This style of hat has ear flaps that come down and the whole hat is trimmed in rabbit fur.
“The sun had barely peeked over the horizon when I felt a large force hit me on the top of my head, which made my chin touch my chest. As I looked up, a barred owl landed on a branch about 10 feet in front of me at eye level looking back at me in confusion.
“He or she saw the fur of my hat and thought I was an easy meal for his breakfast.
“We both sat there for several minutes looking at one another before it flew off in search of its next meal.
“When I went home, my brother took a look at my head. The owl must have been very determined to make me its meal because it had left three long talon marks in my scalp.”
ANGELA GREEN-MILLER
UI associate professor co-founded TellTail Ag, whose mission is to reduce piglet mortality
“I’ve always been known as a bit of an animal whisperer, with pets, wildlife, farm animals and even research animals. Growing up, I always had pets, and often helped wild critters on the mend.
“One winter, I harbored an injured green snake in a tall garbage can in the kitchen. By spring, it was all healed up and ready for release on the farm.
“One notable experience was on the first beach vacation with my husband. We were walking along the beach at night and I jokingly called out into the darkness ‘hey dolphins, come on over.’
“Two dolphins swam into the shallow water by the shore and splashed and swam alongside us for most of our walk.”
DR. MARY WELLE STRANG
Veterinarian/owner, All Creatures Animal Hospital of Urbana
“After 30-plus years of veterinary medicine, the most common questions people ask me are about pets’ life expectancies. At All Creatures Animal Hospital, that depends on the patient.
“Our small mammals — hamsters, mice, gerbils — are seniors at 2 years old. We have also taken care of parrots in their 50s, who have been passed down through families for generations.
“Average life expectancy for dogs is 12 to 14 years, with smaller dogs living longer. Giant breeds — Great Danes, Bernese Mountain Dogs — often are showing their age by 8 to 10 years. The oldest dogs I have worked with were a couple of Yorkies that made it to 19 and 20. Cats average about 13 to 16 years, but there are exceptional cases.
“I met my oldest cat when I was a vet student at U of I. ‘Baby’ was a skinny little Tortie with a somewhat unkept coat, and a fiery attitude. She had a pretty normal exam, except for some dental issues and maybe arthritis.
“We updated her annual vaccines and the owner asked if there was anything more they should be doing for her. As I looked at her medical chart, I realized her birth year was the same as mine.
“At 23 years old, I said to the owners: ‘Don’t change a thing.’”
DR. TEGAN STOERGER
Chief of staff, Animal Hospital at the Crossing, Champaign
“We always joke in Vet Med that Labrador Retrievers will eat anything and everything. Well, that certainly held true early on in my career as one of my favorite patients — a 100-plus-pound black lab — ate half of a landscape brick.
“Thankfully, I was able to retrieve the brick with surgery and the dog did great. But unfortunately for the owner, he was back four months later for eating two large pieces of asphalt. Again, successful surgery and happy dog.
“Needless to say, I will never forget that patient.”
STEPHANIE BLOCK
Co-owner, Sundrop Alpacas of Bement
“One of our most memorable moments was when we attended the Railsplitter Alpaca Show in Springfield.
“The kids decided that this year they really liked working with the alpacas. They had a favorite alpaca called Calypso and wanted to walk her around the show arena, without supervision. We gave them permission and away they went.
“After awhile, we realized that the kids and alpaca had been gone a long time. A very long time. We started to search and relatively quickly found them.
“It seems that a famous artist, the Artist Nicolosi, had spotted the kids and their fluffy alpaca and invited them into a photo shoot.”
MARY AUTH
Champaign-based international cat show judge
“The world is indeed full of animals and I have had the opportunity to be with elephants in Tanzania, giant tortoises in the Galapagos Islands, exotic birds in Malaysia and kangaroos in Australia.
"But my most memorable encounter has much more to do with the travel associated with animals and the friends you make around the world because of a common passion.
“As an international all breed cat show judge for the Cat Fanciers Association, I have the privilege to travel around the world on someone else’s nickel – all to evaluate and rank pedigreed (and non-pedigreed) cats.
“In April 2010, I was in Maribor, Slovenia to judge a show. From there I was to travel to Estonia for a show the following weekend. I was traveling with a fellow judge and we decided to head for Budapest for a few days for the week in-between. When we returned to Maribor a to fly to Estonia, we learned that a volcano eruption in Iceland was shutting down most of Europe’s airports. With some quick maneuvering of airline tickets, we made it to Zurich and were on standby to fly to Warsaw to change flights to Tallinn, Estonia.
"Despite running through Zurich’s airport, we didn’t make it before Zurich’s airport shut down. We were stuck.
“However, because we have cat friends around the world, we reached out to a fellow cat fancier in Zurich who drove us to France where we got picked up by a friend in Germany who got us close to the Frankfurt airport – a few hotel stays along the way. I hung out at the hotel for three days until an American flight came over and I was able to get a seat on the plane. My fellow judge got out earlier on a United flight.”